Corporate carbon offsets market 'not working', CCC warns

Corporate offsetting and voluntary carbon markets "aren't working" due to a lack of clear guidelines, standards, and regulations that is allowing businesses to avoid taking responsibility for cutting their emissions and risks hampering progress towards their net zero goals, the UK's climate advisors have warned.

A review of evidence on the impact of voluntary carbon markets published today by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) offers a sobering overview on the state of the carbon offsetting sector, to which growing numbers of businesses and organisations have turned to help deliver on their climate commitments.

Hundreds of companies have established net zero emissions targets in recent years, with such goals covering more than 90 per cent of the global economy.

To help deliver on net zero goals many firms have been investing in carbon offsets to compensate for some or all of the emissions that they cannot immediately mitigate, with the market growing three-fold in recent years to $2bn.

However, the sector has proven highly controversial with critics arguing too many offset schemes fail to deliver promised emissions savings and the entire approach discourages firms from cutting emissions at source. Advocates of carbon offsets counter that the growing market provides a means of mobilising investment in nature and technology based negative emissions projects that will be critical to tackling hard to abate emissions and delivering on net zero goals. They also highlight how emerging standards are helping to ensure projects deliver promised emissions savings and form part of credible net zero strategies that are also focused on cutting emissions at source.

Now the CCC has waded into the debate with a warning that too often carbon credits delivered by paying money towards carbon sequestration projects in order to 'offset' a company's internal emissions can serve to disincentivise efforts to reduce its own emissions, thereby masking the inadequacy of firms' climate efforts.

Moreover, it warns that owing to weak standards, regulation and oversight, there is a shortage of high integrity carbon credits. As a result, offset projects often deliver far fewer climate benefits and emissions reductions than claimed, and can even potentially cause damaging environmental impacts or crowd out the efforts to achieve wider green objectives, the CCC said.

However, the CCC also stressed that carbon offsets could still play an important role in supporting the net zero transition.

Chris Stark, CEO at the agency, said that if the rules governing voluntary carbon markets could be made more robust and more effective oversight of the market established, carbon offsets could still make a positive contribution to the UK's 2050 net zero emissions drive.

"Businesses want to do the right thing and it's heartening to see so many firms aiming for early net zero dates," he said. "But poor-quality offsets are crowding out high-integrity ones. Businesses face confusion over the right approach to take."

It also means that businesses which do take ambitious efforts to decarbonise and invest sensibly in high integrity carbon offsetting risk seeing their claims undermined by less scrupulous businesses, Stark said, adding that the onus was on regulators to help build confidence in the market.

"There is a clear need for government to make standards stronger and point businesses towards an approach that prioritises real emissions reduction ahead of offsetting," he argued. "Those businesses that choose to support the economy-wide transition to net zero should get the credit they deserve."

The report comes amid increasing scrutiny of the nascent market for carbon credits in recent years, with some offsetting schemes - including some involving reforestation or tree planting - having been poorly managed or found to deliver few of the emissions reductions claimed.

Various efforts have been made to try and establish more robust rules and governance for carbon offsets - most notably through the Mark Carney-led Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets. But several of the efforts designed to strengthen the market have faced significant challenges in achieving consensus on rules, and attracted accusations of greenwashing from some climate campaigners.

The Science-Based Targets initiative has made clear that companies aiming to achieve net zero by around 2050 should seek to ensure 90 to 95 per cent of their long-term goal is achieved through emissions reductions, with only a fraction of promised emissions reductions achieved through carbon offsets.

In its report today, the CCC also said a clearer definition of what constitutes a 'Net Zero Business' would help companies to pursue strategies that complement national climate targets, by prioritising cuts in emissions ahead of offsetting.

The report also recommends better governance and standards overseeing voluntary carbon markets should be introduced in order to help unlock finance and funding to areas of the economy that do require negative emissions projects in order to decarbonise. As examples of good practice, it highlighted the governance underpinning the UK's Woodland Code and Peatland Code, which it argued has helped direct private investment into effective forestry and peatland restoration projects.

The report also calls on the government to draw up a clear definition of when companies can be considered 'net zero', and to require UK businesses to disclose their reliance on carbon credits in order to improve transparency

"Ultimately, if voluntary carbon markets are genuinely to complement the transition to net zero, businesses must be supported to directly decarbonise their operations and supply chains," the CCC said. "The role of a carbon credit should be to support, not discourage the reduction of actual emissions."

Annette Nazareth, chair of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market - which was established as the successor to the initial Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets - welcomed the CCC's conclusion that high integrity carbon credits could play an important role in delivering net zero.

"A high-integrity voluntary carbon market is an important complementary tool - and to be clear - it is not a replacement for robust policy action, nor for rigorous and rapid internal decarbonisation of a company's value chain," she said. "But the voluntary carbon market will only deliver on its promise if it is rooted in high integrity."