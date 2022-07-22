'A new stage': Latitude Festival launches electric park and charge station

More than 60 drivers attending Latitude Festival this weekend have availed themselves of a pioneering electric vehicle (EV) charging service that will ensure their car is fully charged when they head home.

Online used car marketplace Cinch announced this week it had launched the biggest EV charging initiative ever seen at a UK festival at the Suffolk event, which kicked off yesterday and runs until Sunday night.

The company said the initiative had been a major success, with all 60 spaces in the electric 'park and charge' initiative booked up within an hour of their release for ticket holders.

The park and charge station is powered by low carbon hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), Cinch said, adding the spaces had been free to book for festival attendees as an introductory offer for this year.

Abhikshek Sampat, head of electric vehicles at Cinch, said the company was thrilled to be helping create a "greener driving experience" at Latitude.

"These 60 spaces available at Cinch presents Latitude 2022 mark a new stage in festival travel - helping Brits continue to dance on each summer, year after year."

Mevin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, the music promoter behind Latitude, said the initiative would help cut the emissions produced by transport to and from the festival.

"At Latitude Festival, we're delighted to be working with our headline sponsor, cinch, to pave the way for greener travel," he said. "It's no secret that travelling to and from festivals around the country makes up the largest proportion of a festival's total emissions. We're thrilled to be able to tackle that in a way that hopefully also makes journeying to Suffolk easier for our festival goers, and we can't wait to welcome everyone there."