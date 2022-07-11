The Conservative Party's long Cold War over its climate change policies burst into the open this weekend, as two candidates to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled their opposition to the UK's net zero target and others promised to cut fuel duty.

The policy proposals, coupled with the reluctance of several leading candidates to voice their support for the UK's climate goals, prompted fears among senior backbenchers that the next Prime Minister could dilute, or even ditch, the UK's decarbonisation efforts.

In a joint op ed in The Telegraph this morning, Chris Skidmore, chair of the environment all-party parliamentary group, and Environment Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith, warned the Party would be "digging our electoral grave" if it scraps its climate commitments.

"Voters understand that [climate and nature] are not peripheral issues, and unless we are serious about tackling them they will rightly turn away from the Conservatives," they said, pointing to recent polling in marginal 'Red Wall' seats showing the environment was the second most important issue behind the NHS. "This comes as little surprise, given that Red Wall seats are where renewable industries are leading a green jobs revolution."

Skidmore and Goldsmith were responding to the early exchanges in what is set to be a fiercely contested leadership election, which has seen climate policy and the UK's net zero target emerge as a major wedge issue.

Launching her leadership campaign over the weekend, attorney general Suella Braverman promised to suspend the government's net zero strategy. "In order to deal with the energy crisis we need to suspend the all-consuming desire to achieve net zero by 2050," she said. "If we keep it up, especially before businesses and families can adjust, our economy will end up with net zero growth."

Braverman - who has secured backing from founder of the Net Zero Scrutiny Group of MPs, Steve Baker - provided no explanation of how the UK's net zero plans are acting as a drag on growth.

Just last week the Office of Budget Responsibility, which has previously warned the cost of inaction on climate change are far greater than the cost of transitioning to net zero emissions, provided an update detailing how soaring fossil gas prices meant the cost of delivering on the UK's net zero goals by a third.

Meanwhile, Equalities and Local Government Minister Kemi Badenoch, who is running on an 'anti-woke' platform, expressed opposition to the government's net zero target. In an interview with The Telegraph, Badenoch insisted she was "not someone who doesn't believe in climate change", but she argued it was "wrong of us to set a target without having a clear plan of the cost and knowing what it would entail".

"Setting an arbitrary target like that is the wrong way to go… There is a better way of going about these things," she added.

The UK's climate targets are based on scientific advice designed to ensure the country is in line with the Paris Agreement goals of keeping temperature increases 'well below' 2C this century. The government and its official advisors the Climate Change Committee have produced thousands of pages of analysis over the past few years detailing how net zero goals could be achieved and exploring the likely economic implications.

Braverman and Badenoch are not among the front-runners to replace Johnson following his announcement last week that he is to step down following months of scandals. However, Badenoch's campaign received a major boost last night with the shock endorsement of Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, who threw his weight behind her candidacy despite his central role in developing the UK's net zero plans during his time as Environment Secretary. Either candidate could yet emerge as the favoured choice of the right of the Party and would then stand a good chance of making it through to the ballot of party members.

Meanwhile, Green Tories' fears that the UK's climate policies could be under threat were further fuelled by the early exchanges between many of the leading candidates.

In the last Conservative leadership election in 2019 all bar one of the candidates were quick to endorse the UK's recently adopted net zero targets and pledged to accelerate climate action.

However, none of the candidates to date have made climate action a key component of their campaigns, with early front runners such as former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and influential backbencher Tom Tugendhat barely mentioning the issue.

In addition, both former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt today pledged to cut fuel duty, as candidates rushed to out do each other with a flurry of uncosted tax cutting proposals.

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has previously been a vocal supporter of climate action and joined the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) during his stint on the backbenches. However, this weekend he launched his campaign with the news he planned to make Esther McVey his Deputy Prime Minister. McVey was the one candidate in the 2019 leadership race who voiced opposition to the UK's net zero target.

Consequently, concerns are growing amongst green-minded Tories that climate policies could be ditched as candidates seek to secure support from those colleagues who have been lobbying for an end to the UK's net zero goals.

As such Skidmore is trying to organise a climate hustings with the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), highlighting how the group counts more than 130 backbenchers in its caucus and could ramp up pressure on candidates to retain the UK's climate goals.

However, it is unclear if members of CEN are willing to throw their support behind a single candidate, with observers arguing that support for ambitious climate and nature policies among the group varies significantly.

"There are loads of MPs in CEN, but most aren't fighters," Goldsmith told the Guardian this weekend. "Others sign up just so that they can tell their constituents they are members - but they do fuck all and don't give a shit. Very few really care. I'm going to be fighting this very, very hard in the coming days and weeks."

Goldsmith - who this weekend voiced support for Nadhim Zahawi - has promised to disclose his experience of working with the leading candidates on environmental issues in the coming weeks.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, he warned Sunak's candidacy would spell "grim news for nature".

"Rishi Sunak has evidently agreed to make Mark Spencer the next DEFRA Sec of State," he said. "Mark was the biggest blocker of measures to protect nature, biodiversity, animal welfare. He will be our very own little Bolsonaro. Grim news for nature. But great news for political opponents."

In related news, the Guardian reported this morning that only 60 MPs - less than 10 per cent of the Commons - are expected to attend an emergency climate briefing by the UK government's chief scientific adviser in parliament today.

Vallance is this afternoon set to give an updated version of the presentation he gave to Boris Johnson ahead of COP26, which was credited with convincing the Prime Minister to prioritise climate action, after he was invited to address MPs by the Climate Change All-Party Parliamentary Group. However, the group told the Guardian that currently less than 10 per cent of MPs have signed up to attend the briefing.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas urged her colleagues to join the briefing. "It's three years since parliament declared a climate emergency, yet ministers are still not heeding the scientists' dire warnings about the climate emergency and MPs are still not all fully informed about the latest climate science," she said. "[I] would urge parliamentarians from all parties to attend and to equip themselves with the knowledge and understanding they need to protect us now and into the future."

