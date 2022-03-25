Last chance to register to attend Net Zero Finance Summit

clock • 2 min read
The Net Zero Finance Summit will take tomorrow, Tuesday 29 March - you can register now to be part of the live discussion

BusinessGreen's Net Zero Finance Summit is set to take place on Tuesday 29 March and readers have just a day left to register their place at the virtual event and join the discussion live.

The day-long virtual and interactive summit will bring together leading investors, asset managers, corporates, policymakers, and campaigners to explore the fast-expanding green finance sector, discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead, and showcase success stories from across the industry.

Highlights include a discussion on the role of finance in the just transition, the dawn of the climate tech investment boom, setting science-based targets for financial institutions (SBTi) and an open conversations on bringing the economy together to work in cohesion to achieve net zero by 2050.

We have 50 top expert speakers lined up to take part in the event, including Lord Callanan, the minister for business, energy, and corporate responsibility; Julian Mylchreest, executive vice chairman, global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America; Maria Nazarova-Doyle, head of pension investments and RI at Scottish Widows; Rick Lacaille, executive vice president and global head at State Street; Sony Kapoor, CEO of The Nordic Institute for Finance, Technology and Sustainability; Dr Gillian Marcelle, CEO and founder at Resilience Capital Ventures LLC; Jessica Pulay, co-head of policy and markets for the UK Debt Management Office; and Leo Johnson, head of net zero innovation at PwC.

In addition, by attending the event delegates will be able to earn CPD points to contribute to their professional portfolio. 

This is event is free to attend for senior executives and all the sessions will be available on demand after the Summit. You can register to attend here.

Net Zero Finance forms part of BusinessGreen's third annual Net Zero Festival programme, which is taking place this September. Further details for the Festival will be announced in the coming weeks and you can register your interest in the event now.

