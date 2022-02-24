'Dawn of a new dairy aisle category': US firm debuts 'dairy-identical', cow-free milk

Plant-free milks have abounded in recent years, but the dairy-identical alternative market is less mature | Credit: iStock
Plant-free milks have abounded in recent years, but the dairy-identical alternative market is less mature | Credit: iStock

Bettermilk tastes identical to milk, but relies on a whey protein made by microflora, according to company

A California health food company claims to have developed the world's first animal-free, dairy-identical milk, by relying on a whey protein identical to that found in cow's milk to produce milk with a much smaller environmental footprint than conventional dairy products.

Launching the product this morning, Betterland Foods said its milk was "virtually indistinguishable" from traditional cow's milk, but could be produced with significantly lower carbon emissions, less water waste, and reduced energy use, thanks to a sustainable protein made with microflora developed by US food technology firm Perfect Day.

The product, dubbed Betterland Milk, will be debuted at the the Expo West trade fair in California next month, with two varieties of the milk - whole and extra creamy - expected to hit shelves this summer, according to the update.

Hailing the "dawn of a new dairy aisle category", Betterland Foods said it was the first company to commercialise cow-free milk.

"Betterland Milk is the next evolution of milk that our world needs today and that future generations deserve tomorrow," said Lizanne Falsetto, founder and CEO of Betterland Foods. "Our team has done the unthinkable with this product, and when it hits store shelves this year, Betterland Milk will bring an all new delicious, clean, and sustainable option to consumers across the country."

An independent, ISO-certified life cycle assessment of Perfect Day's precision-fermented protein found that it reduced blue water consumption by up to 99 per cent, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97 per cent, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60 per cent, compared to dairy protein production methods, Betterland Foods said.

Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO at Perfect Day, touted the product's launch as major milestone in the growth of the already booming alternative milk market. "This is an incredible moment when we can finally deliver a product consumers have been asking us for since day one, and give the world another way to enjoy the milk we've loved for literally thousands of years - now with a planet-positive impact," he said. "We only wanted to launch milk when we knew we could deliver a no-compromise option for consumers, and we're delighted to be doing just that with Betterland Foods and Lizanne."

Perfect Day's proprietary protein was launched in 2020 and is now an ingredient in a range of plant-based ice creams, cream cheeses, baked goods, and sports nutrition products across the US, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the company said.

The plant-free milk market has expanded rapidly in recent years as vegan diets have grown in popularity and growing numbers of consumers have sought to reduce the emissions associated with their diets. However, to date the dairy-identical milk market has lagged behind the surging demand experienced by the oat, almond, and soya milk categories.

