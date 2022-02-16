Nova Innovation secures seabed lease for 15MW Shetlands tidal power project

Tidal energy pioneer Nova Innovation has announced plans to develop a 15MW array off the coast of the Shetlands, which the firm envisages being capable of meeting up to a third of the islands' household electricity demand.

The firm today revealed had been awarded an option agreement from Crown Estate Scotland to develop the tidal array between the islands of Yell and Bigga, which it said could be up and running by as soon as 2024, should it secure requisite final planning consent and financing.

Having secured the seabed lease today, the firm is now focused on securing environmental and licensing consents from Marine Scotland and Shetland Islans Council respectively before it can begin developing the project.

It comes some six years after Nova completed the world's first offshore tidal array in the Shetlands in nearby Bluemull Sound, where it has been providing energy to the local grid since 2016.

Simon Forrest, CEO of Nova Innovation, said the new project announced today would help catalyse Shetland's transformation from oil and gas hub to a major green energy player.

"Having been at the centre of the oil and gas industry for 50 years, Shetland is now at the forefront of the green energy revolution, and we are excited to play our part in decarbonising the Shetland Islands," he said. "Building on Shetland's success with the world's first offshore tidal array in Bluemill Sound, we are delighted to be working with local partners to deliver another world-leading project."

The company has not yet disclosed a timetable for starting development work on the project, nor when it hopes to have the array up and running.

Nova insisted the new tidal turbines planned between Yell and Biga would have no impact on the land and seascapes, having carried out "comprehensive" environmental monitoring of turbines at its existing array which it said demonstrated they could operate under water "in harmony" with marine wildlife.

Michael Matheson, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, said the agreement marked "another important milestone in commercialising tidal energy in Scotland" and would put Shetland "at the heart" of this exciting technology.

"With our abundant natural resources and expertise, Scotland is ideally placed to harness the global market for marine energy whilst helping deliver a net-zero economy both here and across the world," he said.

