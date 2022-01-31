Net zero for New Look: Retailer announces plan to become 'climate positive' by 2040

New Look has today published an update to its Sustainability Strategy, including a new commitment to become a 'climate positive' business by 2040 and halve the greenhouse gas emissions from its products by 2030.

The company said the new goals build on its previous commitment to set science-based emissions targets, which was made late last year. New Look now expects to confirm specific emissions targets and a roadmap for reaching them by 2023, before then securing independent approval from the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in 2024.

SBTi has recently strengthened its guidelines for companies setting emissions targets through the introduction of a new net zero standard, which not only requires firms to set short and long term emissions reduction goals in line with a 1.5C warming trajectory but also aims to minimise the use of carbon offsets to meet net zero goals.

New Look's update also features new commitments to enhance transparency throughout its supply chain, including pledges to full visibility of suppliers through to Tier 2 of its supply chain and full visibility of its cotton, viscose, and polyester supply chains through to Tier 3 of its supply chain by 2023.

In addition, the report provides some indication as to how the company intends to meet its new emissions goals. The company said 55 per cent of its product range is already branded as 'Kind', meaning that the products are sourced from suppliers who boast some form of green credentials, such as improved water efficiency, organic cotton, or through the Better Cotton Initiative.

However, the retailer said it would now "go one step further" with a goal to ensure 100 per cent of cotton is recycled, organic, or Better Cotton Initiative sourced by 2022, and use 100 per cent sustainable viscose by 2023.

"Environmental and social responsibility has been a part of our business for over 20 years," said Nigel Oddy, CEO. "Now, as a leading womenswear retailer with a global footprint, acting sustainably has never been more important to us. We are proud of our achievements to date, but our strategy refresh commits to going further and outlines our ambitions for the future.

"At New Look, we have a responsibility to our people, employees, and wider society to embrace and accelerate the change needed to reduce our environmental impact. By ensuring that our business is 'Kind to Our Core' we are also building a brand that is fit for cultural evolution and global challenges, creating a sustainable future for New Look."

His comments were echoed by Sue Fairley, head of sustainability at the company, who said: "we are thrilled to be launching the next stage of our sustainability strategy. We have extended the reach of our pledges and have committed to becoming climate positive by 2040, which is a key milestone for New Look. We're pleased to be making progress in an area which has been crucial to our business and the commitments build on the last 20 years of work in this area. This strategy will help us to shift our priorities, ensure best practice and improve transparency within our overall supply chain."

The news comes as the fashion industry in general, and the 'fast fashion' industry in particular, faces mounting pressure from consumers and regulators to tackle its massive environmental footprint and its role in encouraging a 'throwaway culture'.

Earlier this month the Competition and Markets Authority announced that its plans to crackdown on 'greenwash' marketing claims would initially focus on the fashion industry, in response to widespread fears that parts of the sector are guilty of exaggerating its environmental performance.

