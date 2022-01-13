Shell unveils all-electric vehicle charging hub in Fulham

Shell has opened an all-electric vehicle charging hub in west London on the site of one of its former petrol stations, the company announced yesterday.

The charging hub in Fulham features nine ultra-rapid 175Kw charge points and a sustainable design that includes on-site solar panels to power the site's operations, a canopy constructed from timber, and double-glazed windows to reduce energy loss from on-site shops, according to the oil major.

All electricity provided to refuel cars at the station is certified under the Renewable Energy Guarantee Origin (REGO) scheme, meaning the electricity is backed by clean energy certificates, Shell said.

Global executive vice president for mobility István Kapitány said the hub offered a "glimpse into the future of mobility".

"EV drivers are looking for a charging experience that is as fast, convenient and comfortable as possible," he said. "This is exactly what Shell Fulham aims to offer."

The 175 kW charge points installed at the site can provide most vehicles with up to 80 per cent charge within 10 minutes, according to the company.

Shell has significant ambitions for its electric charging businesses. It wants to install 50,000 on-street chargers in the UK by 2025 through its subsidiary Ubitricity, and has pledged to roll out more than 5,000 EV charge points on forecourts and in new locations by the same date through Shell Recharge.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said it was fantastic to see Shell "leading the way" with the electric charging hub. "With more people making the switch to EVs than ever before, this is exactly the type of facility we need to help make the transition as simple as possible for drivers up and down the country," she said.

Harrison said businesses were playing a significant role in driving the transition away from fossil fuel vehicles. "In addition to government efforts, it is equally encouraging to see businesses support the EV transition - and Shell's new hub is a brilliant example of the UK's huge effort to go-green and reach our important net zero targets," she added.

The inauguaration of the new hub comes just a few days after figures published by automotive trade body the SMMT revealed that more electric cars were sold in the UK in 2021 than in the previous five years combined.

It also comes in the same week as a new report from the Platform for Electromobility detailed how the switch to EVs across Europe's largest markets is accelerating faster than both auto manufacturers and policymakers anticipated.