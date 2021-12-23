Crawley Town FC teams up with Too Good To Go to slash matchday food waste

Crawley Town Football Club has teamed up with food waste app Too Good to Go in a bid to prevent surplus food served on matchdays from going to waste, it announced this week.

The partnership will see burgers, hot dogs, pastries and desserts that remain unsold by kiosks after the final whistle is blown at the League Two club's home ground collected by Too Good To Go and then resold to app users at a fraction of the price.

These so-called 'Magic Bags', which will contain a selection of food items from Crawley Town FC's catering outlets, will be available for £3 each on the Too Good To Go app, they explained.

The collaboration is set to kick off at Crawley Town FC's New Year's Day fixture against Colchester United FC, making the West Sussex club the first professional sports club in England to team up with the food waste app.

"As a club, Crawley Town FC are committed to creating a more self sustainable community," said Alex Watts, revenue manager at Crawley Town FC. "We are looking to be more innovative and a flagship example for other clubs across the country to follow when trying to make a positive impact in their retrospective areas."

UK managing director of Too Good to Go Paschalis Loucaides said the food waste firm was delighted to add Crawley Town FC to its roster.

"This collaboration will mean that the abundance of delicious food available at their club will be enjoyed and eaten rather than wasted, and I know our local community of app users in the area are going to love their Magic Bags," he said. "It's great to see Crawley Town FC leading the way when it comes to sporting grounds being more sustainable and I'm really looking forward to seeing the impact we can make together."

In related news, meanwhile, London plant-based fast food chain Clean Kitchen Club is to introduce carbon labelling across its entire menu, in a bid to provide customers with greater information on the climate impact of their meal choices, it announced earlier this week.

The company, which operates out of five sites in the UK capital, claims to be the first plant-based restaurant chain to publish ‘carbon values' for all menu items.

Clean Kitchen Club said it had worked on the scheme with carbon specialist My Emissions to calculate and reduce its carbon footprint across all areas of the business, including the food chain, packaging, cooking and delivery process.

The new fully carbon menu will launch at the end of this month, just in time for Veganuary, the company said.