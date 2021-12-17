Podback welcomes four new members to coffee pod recycling service

Used coffee pods can be collected through kerbside recycling schemes in certain councils as part of the Podback service | Credit: Podback

Four independent coffee brands have joined the flagship coffee pod recycling scheme, Podback, in a bid to further boost recycling rates for the ubiqitous product.

The scheme this morning announced Artisan Coffee Co, Allpress Espresso, Colonna Coffee, and Café Palmieri by Jomad Coffee have now officially joined the takeback service.

Podback was launched earlier this year by Nestlé and Jacobs Douwe Egberts UK, allowing coffee drinkers to recycle their used coffee pods from membership brands by taking them to Yodel Collect+ collection points in local stores. The aluminium is thenturned into ingots for new products and the used coffee grounds are used to produce biogas and soil improver.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome four new independent members as part of Podback," said Rick Hindley, executive director of Podback. "We created Podback so that consumers could recycle plastic and aluminium pods from all brands through one easy and consistent scheme."

Existing members of the Podback service include leading coffee brands such as Nespresso, Nescafé Gusto, Starbucks by Nespresso, Starbucks by Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Tassimo, L'OR, and Cru Kafe.

Kerbside collection is also available in Cheltenham Borough Council, South Derbyshire District Council, Chichester District Council, and Oxford City Council through the scheme and Podback said it is set to expand its kerbside collection areas in 2022. Recycling bags for collecting used coffee pods, which are currently available from participating brands, will soon also be available to buy in supermarkets.