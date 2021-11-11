A new database of all fossil fuel reserves and production designed to shine a light on coal, oil, and gas exploration and production activity around the world has been unveiled on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit.

Financial think tank Carbon Tracker and US NGO Global Energy Monitor yesterday unveiled a prototype of a new Global Registry of Fossil Fuels, which they said would provide a comprehensive, transparent, and public source of data that could be used to assess whether countries are winding down fossil fuel production in line with their climate commitments.

Despite rapid reductions in fossil fuel production around the world being central to tackling climate change and capping global temperature rises at safer levels, there is currently no public or open database which collects information about global fuel reserves and production. Much of the data is held confidentially by governments, hidden behind analyst paywalls, or reliant on uncertain estimates, according to Carbon Tracker and Global Energy Monitor.

As such, Ted Nace, executive director of Global Energy Monitor said the project marked the first step in a "virtuous circle of transparency".

"The more the inventory of carbon in the ground advances, the more useful it will become and the greater the pressure on countries and companies for full transparency," he said. "In the end, carbon in the ground profoundly affects all of humanity, which means that all of humanity will benefit from understanding its distribution, its ownership, its developmental status, and its future trajectory."

Despite an encouraging wave of net zero targets unveiled by nations and companies in the run up to the COP26 Climate Summit, the UNEP Production Gap Report published last month laid bare how oil and gas exploration plans worldwide are at major odds with global climate goals. Governments are currently on track to produce more than twice the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than is consistent with capping global warming to 1.5, the report found.

Meanwhile, just a handful of oil, coal, and gas producing countries have so far pledged to stop all exploration of fossil fuels in line with net zero guidance published earlier this summer by the International Energy Agency. Yesterday afternoon on the sidelines of COP26 Denmark and Costa Rica led the launch of a new group - the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance - that aims to promote national efforts to bring fossil fuel production to an end. But only 10 countries and regions signed up as founding members of the group, after it was given a cold shoulder by many of the world's largest fossil fuel producers.

As such, Carbon Tracker founder Mark Campanale predicted the new tool would help drive greater scrutiny of corporate and national net zero targets and increase pressure on fossil fuel developers to address escalating stranded asset risks.

"The Global Registry of Fossil Fuels will drive greater transparency about governments' and companies' plans for oil, gas and coal in the future, and - crucially - help to make governments more accountable for their plans, thus enabling all users of the Registry to link fossil fuel production with national climate policies," he said.

Campanale predicted the finance sector would be a "key user" of the new Registry, noting that investors would be able to assess their exposure to assets that would become stranded as the net zero transition gathers momentum using the tool.

The partners said they expected the registry to be refined and finalised over the next few months ahead of its "full open access public launch". They have invited stakeholders to reach out to get access to the tool while it was still in its prototype phase and to provide feedback.

France's minister for ecological transition, Babara Pompili, welcomed the initiative. "France believes that, to keep 1.5C within reach, the international community needs collectively to accelerate a managed phase-out of fossil fuel production," she said. "I therefore commend the work that Carbon Tracker Initiative and Global Energy Monitor are undertaking on the development of an independently managed global registry of fossil fuels - a timely idea that was floated in the recent UNEP Production Gap Report."