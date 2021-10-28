Survey: Big business increasingly confident climate projects benefit their bottom line

There is growing confidence among business business that initiatives designed to reduce their carbon footprint will also benefit their bottom line, findings published this morning by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and communications agency Freuds have revealed.

Polling of 56 major companies across a range of sectors, including power, oil and gas, finance, consumer goods and automotive, has found that the proportion of firms that believe that climate action is a commercial benefit has grown more than five-fold in the last five years, surging from five per cent to 29 per cent.

On the other hand, the number of firms that reported that climate action would be a "cost drag" has dropped from 82 per cent five years ago to 32 per cent today.

While the proportion of corporates that believe climate action will harm their bottom line still exceeds those that believe it will be a commercial benefit, the findings highlight that nearly three out of four companies - 73 per cent - believe climate action will be a cost benefit to their business within the next five years.

Almost all the firms surveyed - 98 per cent - said they were confident they would meet their own in-house net zero targets, whereas more than half - 55 per cent - said they were confident that business as a whole would achieve its climate goals.

But the Climate Confidence Barometer highlights growing concern among business that reaching net zero will not be sufficient to tackle climate change, with 59 per cent of respondents agreeing that progress must be "made faster" to address the planetary emergency. And just 25 per cent of firms reported that they believed governments were on track to tackle climate change.

Claire O'Neill, senior advisor for climate and energy at WBSCD - and former COP26 President-Designate - said that business was "already demonstrating dynamic leadership in the systemic change" sweeping the world, pointing to the expanding membership of the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, which brings together firms with science-based targets.

"By setting science-based targets, alongside strong commitments, and actions to decarbonise their operations, these companies have reset their business models and value chains and are driving towards a net zero future," she said.

But O'Neill said the findings demonstrated that the response to climate change needed to go further than individual corporate climate targets.

"As our members explain, these actions by themselves cannot define our response to climate change," she said. "Net zero targets will not go far or fast enough."

The report also reveals areas in which business feel climate action is progressing and the areas where they feel more work is required. Fleet electrification, clean energy and carbon accounting and reporting are areas where more than two thirds of businesses surveyed said they had "relative or growing confidence" that the pace of progress was fast enough. But there was much greater doubt among business in the areas of carbon capture technologies and the introduction of nature-based carbon removals into climate strategies, with less than 35 per cent of companies claiming progress was moving fast enough in these areas.

Freuds CEO Arlo Brady branded the findings a "sense check" about what companies thought about their commitments and the areas where progress needed to be made.

"It's also an important reminder that the need for government and business to work in tandem is becoming ever more urgent," he said. "By directing the spotlight towards the need for better regulation, incentives and an improved role for nature-based solutions, this report points the way ahead."

The WBCSD is set to launch a manifesto during the Glasgow Climate Summit next week which it said would set out the 12 climate actions it believes business and policy makers should prioritise, including developing a standardised reporting mechanism and a greater focus on nature and people.