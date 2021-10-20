With less than two weeks to go until the COP26 Climate Summit, the government has finalised the programme of events for leaders, business, civil society, and citizens that will run alongside the high-stakes formal negotiations.

Unveiled this afternoon, the agenda reiterates that each day of the two-week summit has been allocated a different focus area, apart from the first two days of the summit which are dedicated to a meeting of world leaders and 7 November, which is a designated rest day.

Themes to be tackled over the two-week period include climate adaptation, finance, the clean energy transition, nature and land use, gender, and youth.

The programme is to kick off with a World Leaders Summit on Monday 1 November and Tuesday 2 November, which will bring together more than 120 leaders from across the world, the government said, adding that during the two day meeting high-profile attendees will be encouraged to set out ambitious actions to reduce emissions that "collectively signal their commitment to keeping alive the crucial Paris Agreement [temperature] aim[s]".

Programmes announced by world leaders could range from boosting tree-planting and climate finance commitments, to pledging to divest from coal, the govenrment said.

The government said Ministers would attend events throughout the two weeks, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak set to open the first of the themed days with an event on how finance can help deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The government said the aim of the programme was to put a spotlight on how "all parts of society and the global economy" had a role to play in driving ambitious climate action.

"Our presidency themed days are aimed at ensuring COP26 is not a talking shop or a photo opportunity, but a moment for governments and all of society to move forward with practical solutions touching on all aspects of how we inhabit our precious planet," said COP26 President Alok Sharma. "I am determined to ensure Glasgow is as inclusive as possible, in spite of the challenges presented by Covid-19".

"I hope through our diverse programme of events, as well as the efforts we have put into getting delegates to Glasgow, all participants will be able to benefit from the very best of climate leadership around the world," he added.

On a day dedicated to exploring adaptation, loss and damage, communities on the front line of climate change will share their experiences and ministers will discuss the best ways to adapt to escalating climate impacts.

Other events will focus on accelerating the shift from coal to clean power and the findings of the latest IPCC report, according to the programme. There will also be an event where education and climate change ministers from around the world will discuss the importance of education in creating climate positive futures with young people.

Attendees at the Summit will also be able to visit more than 80 pavilions where countries, civil society, and international organisations will host curated programmes of events, the government said. It added it was also offering space for events in a pavilion built by the UK to other delegations - in a first for a COP - in the spirit of making the event as inclusive as possible.

The government has today also published its programme for the UK Pavilion, an area which will showcase the nation's climate successes and net zero agenda, and provide a location for a raft of different events.

On the line-up is British adventurer Bear Grylls, who will participate in an event on the role of young people in climate solutions with nature. Meanwhile climate economy experts Sir Partha Dasgupta and Lord Nicholas Stern are set to discuss how the environment can be put at the heart of economic decision-making.

The announcements come just days after reports revealed that many of the official corporate sponsors of the Summit have become frustrated at the late finalisation of the programme and the level of co-ordination with partners who have paid millions of pounds to support the event.