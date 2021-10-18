'Repair our planet': First Earthshot prize winners revealed

The first Earthshot Prize was awarded to five winners at yesterday's awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. The winners were chosen for their innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental problems and awarded £1m each, alongside a package of professional support to help them scale up and roll out the winning innovations around the world.

Founder of the prize, Prince William, said: "Our five inspirational winners show that everyone has a role to play in the global effort to repair our planet. We need businesses, leaders, innovators, and communities to take action. And, ultimately, we need all of us to demand that the solutions get the support they need. Because the success of our winners is our collective, global Earthshot."

Winners were chosen from 15 finalists across five categories. The Republic of Costa Rica won in the Protect and Restore Nature category for its country-wide programme of paying local citizens and engaging indigenous communities to restore natural ecosystems. The scheme has already seen the country's forest cover double and the prize money will be used to expand the restoration efforts to the ocean and help promote the model to other countries.

Commenting on the award, President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado, said: "What we achieved in this small country in Central America can be done anywhere. We will continue recognizing nature as our most valuable asset, advancing towards a carbon neutral and a nature positive world. This award is for a whole country, and for the thousands of people who dedicated their lives to preserve and restore our protected areas and forests."

Costa Rica was not the only place to emerge victorious, with the City of Milan in Italy claiming victory in the Waste free World category for its Food Waste Hubs programme, which launched in 2019 and distributes food from supermarkets and offices to citizens in need. The initiative recovers about 130 tonnes of food a year, equivalent to about 260,000 meals.

In the Clean our Air category, New Delhi-based company Takachar won for its technology that can be attached to tractors and converts agricultural waste into fuel or fertilizer to prevent the heavily polluting burning of crop waste.

Meanwhile, Coral Vita in the Bahamas won in the Revive our Oceans category for engineering an approach to coral farming that sees coral grown on land 50 times quicker than traditional methods, before being replanted in the sea.

Coral Vita founder Sam Teicher said: "Winning the Earthshot Prize is a win for the ocean and jumpstarts scaling our impact from The Bahamas around the world. We ultimately envision massive coral farms in every nation with reefs, working side-by-side with communities, scientists, students, NGOs, governments and the private sector. As we work to deliver ecosystem-scale restoration, failure is not an option for our political, industrial and media leaders solving for climate change and habitat destruction. The cost of inaction far exceeds funding solutions today. And those solutions exist. All we need is for those with power and resources to act for good. Revive reefs by planting coral with us one day soon."

For the final category, Fix our Climate, the AEM Electrolyser, developed by a group from Thailand, Germany, and Italy, won for its technology to turn renewable electricity into emissions-free hydrogen gas. The prize money will help fund the mass production of the electrolyser and make it easy to buy and install, the partners said.

At the ceremony, the winners were connected by broadcast links from around the world and awarded medals designed by Dutch artist Christien Meindertsma, inspired by the iconic 'Earthrise' photo taken of the Earth from the Apollo 8 mission in 1968 and created from recycled materials.

Prince William introduced the ceremony, with Earthshot Prize Council members Sir David Attenborough, Christiana Figueres, and Dani Alves in attendance, alongside performances from Coldplay and Ed Sheeran. The winners were chosen from 15 finalists announced earlier in the year after a 10 month search involving over 750 applications.

Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough said: "The natural world on which we entirely depend is declining at a rate faster than at any time since the end of the dinosaurs. We know where this story is heading, and we must now write a different ending. This is what The Earthshot Prize was created to achieve. The 15 Earthshot Prize Finalists tonight build optimism by finding innovative and brilliant solutions to the world's challenges, and they give us hope, which, we are told, springs eternal."

Each of the 15 finalists will receive tailored support to develop their innovations from the Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, a network of philanthropies, NGOs, and private sector businesses around the world, while discussions are underway with the five winners about how they will use their £1m prize money. At the ceremony, the Earthshot Prize announced it will launch in America in 2022, with nominations opening from January.