'Symbolic moment': Alok Sharma triggers demolition of West Yorkshire coal plant

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 23 August 2021 • 4 min read
The Ferrybridge C power station started producing electricity in 1966 | Credit: SSE
Image:

The Ferrybridge C power station started producing electricity in 1966 | Credit: SSE

COP26 President presses detonator for chimney stacks at Ferrybridge C power station, hailing the blast as a tangible sign of the ongoing demise of coal power

COP26 President Alok Sharma this weekend pushed the button to trigger the demolition of the former Ferrybridge C coal-fired power station, hailing the event as a symbolic moment in the UK's drive to secure a global phase out of coal power ahead of the vital Glasgow Climate Summit in November.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday morning, the politician said the destruction of the two chimney stacks and boiler house at SSE's West Yorkshire power plant was a landmark moment in the UK's ongoing effort to precipitate the end of coal power as host of the upcoming COP26 climate conference. "Consigning coal power to history in action!" he wrote.

"Pressing the button on this demolition is a symbolic moment for me," he added in a separate post. "It demonstrates that change is possible. But to limit global temperature rises and keep 1.5C within reach, the whole world needs to plan to consign coal power to history."

The Ferrybridge C power station had been a fixture on the local skyline for more than 50 years, producing enough electricity at its peak to power more than two million homes. Work to demolish the plant began in 2019, three years after its closure, with five out of eight of its cooling towers demolished in July and October of that year.

The controlled explosion of the two 200-metre chimney stacks took just seven seconds after the COP26 President pushed the button, according to reports.

The UK's dependence on coal power has decreased rapidly in recent years, as the country's ageing coal fleet has been shuttered in response to increasing carbon costs and intense competition from the country's rapidly expanding renewables sector. 

The government has committed to fully phasing out coal power in the UK by 2024. Currently, there are just three operational coal power plants left in the UK, and all are expected to be decommissioned by October 2024 at the latest.

SSE Group energy and commercial director Martin Pibworth emphasised that the company was working to scale up low-carbon power generation alternatives that could replace coal as a source of  flexible power in an energy system dominated by renewables.

"As the UK continues to lead the way in powering past coal, it's crucial we're investing in low-carbon alternatives to provide the flexible power generation needed to continue to enable a renewables-led energy system," he said. "At Keadby [power station in North Lincolnshire], we're developing cutting-edge CCS and hydrogen solutions to address this underlying challenge, while also supporting the decarbonisation of heavy industry and other hard-to-reach sectors across the region."

SSE is working with oil and gas giant Equinor on plans to install carbon capture and storage infrastructure at its existing gas-fired power plant at Keadby, as well as a hydrogen-fired power station that would be among the first the world.

The detonation of Ferrybridge C comes as reports over the weekend suggested plans for the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years have been dealt a fresh blow, after financial documents seen by journalists revealed the controversial project's major investor is considering pulling its support.

The Independent reported yesterday the project's principal shareholder, Singapore firm EMR Capital Investment, is considering dropping its support for the proposed coal mine in Whitehaven, Cumbria in response to uncertainty surrounding the length and outcome of the ongoing government review of the planned mine.

The inquiry was announced by the government in March, when Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick took the decision to intervene in the plan to build a coal mine following months of criticism from campaigners, scientists, and the public over the likely emissions impact of the project.

Proponents of the mine argue that it would create hundreds of new jobs in an economically deprived region of the UK and would provide the nation's steel industry with a domestic source of coking coal for their operations, instead of coal shipped in from other countries.

But green groups have maintained the project is incompatible with the country's climate goals and would tarnish the UK's credibility as a leader at the forthcoming COP26 climate conference it is set to host in November, in particular its high-profile push to "consign coal to history". They have also argued that emerging green steel technologies could quickly curb demand for coking coal in the coming decades.

The financial documents, which were filed by the coal project's developer, West Cumbria Mining, reveal the miner has significantly slashed its workforce and reduced its operations in attempt to cut costs as it awaits the outcome of the government review, according to the Independent.

"All members of staff have been served notice, office accommodation vacated and all expenditure, other than that which relates to the public inquiry, has been halted", the records read.

The public inquiry into the proposed Whitehaven mine is due to start on 7 September and is expected to last 16 days.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

How traceability can tackle cattle-driven deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon

Study: Climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of floods in Western Europe

Most read
01

'Expensive distraction': Chair of UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association resigns citing blue hydrogen concerns

18 August 2021 • 4 min read
02

'Clear, long-term, detailed': Nationwide leads host of firms in demand for UK home retrofit strategy

18 August 2021 • 5 min read
03

Tesco and WWF launch climate-friendly cattle feed scheme for dairy farmers

18 August 2021 • 2 min read
04

Green steel: Volvo becomes first ever customer for fossil fuel-free steel

19 August 2021 • 2 min read
05

Signed, seaweed, delivered? DS Smith to explore seaweed as sustainable packaging material

18 August 2021 • 2 min read

More on Energy

SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Wind

'Leading edge research': Crown Estate launches new push to assess environmental impact of offshore wind farms

Crown Estate teams up with Natural Environment Research Council and Defra to explore the effect of offshore windfarms on marine ecosystems

James Murray
James Murray
clock 24 August 2021 • 3 min read
Fire fighters battle wildlfires in Bodrum, Turkey, this summer | Credit: iStock
Management

Global Briefing: July 2021 was hottest month ever recorded, scientists warn

Plus all the top green business news from around the world this week, including China ETS forecasts, India's infrastructure blitz and Germany's CO2 rise

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 August 2021 • 5 min read
Oil support boats moored near an offshore wind farm in Aberdeen | Credit: iStock
Investment

Oil and gas services firm Wood clinches £430m UK green transition loan

Scottish firm snaps up £430m loan from export credit agency UKEF to boost its clean growth portfolio and reduce its emissions

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 19 August 2021 • 3 min read