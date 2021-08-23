'Symbolic moment': Alok Sharma triggers demolition of West Yorkshire coal plant

COP26 President Alok Sharma this weekend pushed the button to trigger the demolition of the former Ferrybridge C coal-fired power station, hailing the event as a symbolic moment in the UK's drive to secure a global phase out of coal power ahead of the vital Glasgow Climate Summit in November.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday morning, the politician said the destruction of the two chimney stacks and boiler house at SSE's West Yorkshire power plant was a landmark moment in the UK's ongoing effort to precipitate the end of coal power as host of the upcoming COP26 climate conference. "Consigning coal power to history in action!" he wrote.

"Pressing the button on this demolition is a symbolic moment for me," he added in a separate post. "It demonstrates that change is possible. But to limit global temperature rises and keep 1.5C within reach, the whole world needs to plan to consign coal power to history."

The Ferrybridge C power station had been a fixture on the local skyline for more than 50 years, producing enough electricity at its peak to power more than two million homes. Work to demolish the plant began in 2019, three years after its closure, with five out of eight of its cooling towers demolished in July and October of that year.

The controlled explosion of the two 200-metre chimney stacks took just seven seconds after the COP26 President pushed the button, according to reports.

The UK's dependence on coal power has decreased rapidly in recent years, as the country's ageing coal fleet has been shuttered in response to increasing carbon costs and intense competition from the country's rapidly expanding renewables sector.

The government has committed to fully phasing out coal power in the UK by 2024. Currently, there are just three operational coal power plants left in the UK, and all are expected to be decommissioned by October 2024 at the latest.

SSE Group energy and commercial director Martin Pibworth emphasised that the company was working to scale up low-carbon power generation alternatives that could replace coal as a source of flexible power in an energy system dominated by renewables.

"As the UK continues to lead the way in powering past coal, it's crucial we're investing in low-carbon alternatives to provide the flexible power generation needed to continue to enable a renewables-led energy system," he said. "At Keadby [power station in North Lincolnshire], we're developing cutting-edge CCS and hydrogen solutions to address this underlying challenge, while also supporting the decarbonisation of heavy industry and other hard-to-reach sectors across the region."

SSE is working with oil and gas giant Equinor on plans to install carbon capture and storage infrastructure at its existing gas-fired power plant at Keadby, as well as a hydrogen-fired power station that would be among the first the world.

The detonation of Ferrybridge C comes as reports over the weekend suggested plans for the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years have been dealt a fresh blow, after financial documents seen by journalists revealed the controversial project's major investor is considering pulling its support.

The Independent reported yesterday the project's principal shareholder, Singapore firm EMR Capital Investment, is considering dropping its support for the proposed coal mine in Whitehaven, Cumbria in response to uncertainty surrounding the length and outcome of the ongoing government review of the planned mine.

The inquiry was announced by the government in March, when Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick took the decision to intervene in the plan to build a coal mine following months of criticism from campaigners, scientists, and the public over the likely emissions impact of the project.

Proponents of the mine argue that it would create hundreds of new jobs in an economically deprived region of the UK and would provide the nation's steel industry with a domestic source of coking coal for their operations, instead of coal shipped in from other countries.

But green groups have maintained the project is incompatible with the country's climate goals and would tarnish the UK's credibility as a leader at the forthcoming COP26 climate conference it is set to host in November, in particular its high-profile push to "consign coal to history". They have also argued that emerging green steel technologies could quickly curb demand for coking coal in the coming decades.

The financial documents, which were filed by the coal project's developer, West Cumbria Mining, reveal the miner has significantly slashed its workforce and reduced its operations in attempt to cut costs as it awaits the outcome of the government review, according to the Independent.

"All members of staff have been served notice, office accommodation vacated and all expenditure, other than that which relates to the public inquiry, has been halted", the records read.

The public inquiry into the proposed Whitehaven mine is due to start on 7 September and is expected to last 16 days.