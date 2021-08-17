Tees Valley hydrogen transport projects share £2.5m government funding

Hydrogen buses, HGVs, cars and forklifts trucks are among projects to be trialled using the funding

A range of hydrogen-powered transport projects designed to demonstrate how the technology can be used to decarbonise buses, trucks and cars in the Tees Valley region have won a share of £2.5m research and development funding from the Department for Transport announced today.

The chosen projects aim to demonstrate the ability of hydrogen-powered vehicles to slash greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in the North East region compared to conventional fossil fuelled vehicles, while also testing the range, refuelling time, and ease of driving cars, buses and trucks powered by hydrogen technologies.

The funding, which comes coincides with the launch of the government's long-awaited Hydrogen Strategy today, is set to support projects trialling the use of hydrogen technologies for emergency services vehicles, delivery and freight trucks, and local bus routes, DfT said.

The projects are all based in the Tees Valley, where over 50 per cent of the UK's hydrogen is produced and where the UK's first ever hydrogen transport hub is set to be built after receiving £3m government funding earlier this year.

Hydrogen is increasingly being touted as a low carbon solution for a range of heavy transport - including for road, rail, flight and shipping - as it produces zero greenhouse gas emissions when burned.

"With less than 100 days to go until COP26, I'm committed to supporting industry to develop innovative new technologies that will decarbonise transport, helping us to build back greener and level up the country," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "By harnessing the power of hydrogen technology, we can pave the way for its use across all transport modes, creating cleaner, greener more efficient transport systems across the UK."

Among those securing backing today include a project led by national bus operator Stagecoach alongside consultancy Ricardo to retrofit a double-decker diesel bus with hydrogen fuel cells for a local bus route trial, while another consultancy - Element Energy - has also securing funding to trial a hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicle for food deliveries in collaboration with Sainsbury's.

One of the most wide-ranging projects securing funding today is being led by auto giant Toyota, which plans to deliver a number of hydrogen vehicles, including a forklift truck for warehouse operations, a passenger bus, and ten fuel cell passenger cars. These will be deployed across the region's rapid response services, such as emergency response units for the Cleveland Police and NHS patient support, the government said.

Another winning project led by HV Systems also aims to trial the use of hydrogen in food delivery vans, with a series of these vehicles set run between 19 superstores and their main distribution centre.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed today's funding announcement. "Through trialling the use of hydrogen in transport across Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool, we are spearheading the path to a greener future by developing the knowledge and expertise needed to roll hydrogen out as a fuel source across the country," he said. "This new investment shows how Teesside is leading the way in the drive for the UK to be net-zero by 2050, creating good-quality, well paid, clean energy jobs in the process."