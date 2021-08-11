Gousto partners with DPD and Fareshare to redistribute undelivered food boxes

Gousto has partnered with parcel delivery service DPD to reroute failed recipe box deliveries to food waste charity Fareshare, in a bid to prevent food from the meal kit provider going to waste.

Fareshare, the UK's largest food redistribution charity, will take the surplus boxes and donate them to charities or community groups, such as homeless hostels and school breakfast clubs, across the country before the food passes its use by date.

The scheme is set to launch as a trial across DPD sites and will sees Gousto curb carbon emissions by partnering with the delivery service rather than using its own fleet.

"Food waste is a huge issue within the traditional grocery supply chain," said Sally Matthews, chief product officer at Gousto. "We're proud to operate with less than one per cent surplus food but there's always more to be done.

"By partnering with suppliers like DPD who share our ambitions to create a more sustainable supply chain, and with the help of amazing charities like FareShare, we can make a real difference. There are no excuses for inaction and we hope others in the industry will set up similar operations."

Gousto said it has donated 78.7 tonnes of surplus food to FareShare since it first started working with the charity in December 2020. It began by redistributing surplus food from fulfilment centres, which already waste less than one per cent of surplus food thanks to software that predicts order volumes so as to help prevent over-ordering from suppliers. Since December, FareShare have donated the equivalent of 187,402 meals to people in need from Gousto's surplus food.

However, now the new partnership with DPD aims to further crack down on food waste that results when deliveries are not completed.

Olly Craughan, head of CSR at DPD said: "We're thrilled to have taken our day-to-day operations with Gousto to the next level, allowing us to redistribute surplus food to FareShare and those in need, whilst combating waste. We're looking forward to scaling the operation moving forwards and encourage others to follow suit."

The partnership follows an analysis from environmental services company Foodsteps, which found that Gousto's meals boasted 23 per cent lower carbon emissions than equivalent ingredients from supermarkets owing to its short supply chain and food waste reduction initiatives.