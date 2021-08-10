The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and telecommunication network O2 have this week launched a free online hub to help businesses measure their carbon footprint and develop net zero strategies following a new survey that revealed how many smaller firms are struggling to measure their carbon footprint and curb their emissions.

The hub will offer businesses easy access to information about the net zero transition, including how to apply for green grants and where to seek specialist advice to develop an effective decarbonisation strategy.

The launch of the new hub was accompanied by the publication of the results of a survey of over 1,000 BCC members, which found how many smaller businesses are struggling to enhance their sustainability efforts, despite growing pressure from policymakers and consumers for businesses to slash their emissions.

The survey found that just 11 per cent of respondents measured their carbon footprints, falling to nine per cent of small businesses did and just five per cent of microbusiness. In contrast, over a quarter of the larger businesses surveyed said they now measured their carbon footprint.

"This research is a real eye-opener and shows just how big a challenge the UK's net zero target is," said Shevaun Haviland, director general of the BCC. "The dual impacts of the pandemic and Brexit have been a huge body-blow to many businesses, so it's unsurprising that targeting emissions has taken a back seat. But change has to come, and our Net Zero Hub makes clear that the earlier firms adapt then the greater the advantages will be - they cannot afford to get left behind."

She also urged the government to step up efforts to help smaller businesses decarbonise. "The climate challenge is one that affects every single one of us and business has a big part to play in tackling it," she said. "But the government must also recognise that smaller firms will need access to grants, subsidies and other financial support to help them take effective steps on the journey to a greener future."

The survey found the main barrier to businesses developing sustainability strategies was financial, with 28 per cent of businesses wanting to see easier access to green grants and 14 per cent calling for more generous tax allowances to help them reduce their carbon emissions.

The Net Zero hub is part of the BCC's broader Climate Challenge initiatives and will feature a range of exclusive content from O2, which is working with organisations to help decarbonise through better connectivity. Free tools will include best practice guides, a directory of events and webinars, and tips from businesses already making the transition to net zero.

Jo Bertram, managing director for business and wholesale at Virgin Media O2, said: "In May, the government called on small businesses to lead the charge and pledge to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner, but our research shows that to do this, they need more support. From microbusinesses to larger firms, SMBs have told us they're concerned about the environment, but in the wake of lockdowns and growing economic pressures, the majority are understandably facing barriers to improving their sustainability.

"That's why today we've launched the Net Zero Hub: to provide businesses of all sizes with the free online resources they need to accelerate their net zero journey. Whether they have just started or are well underway, the hub offers practical guides, real-life insights and useful tools to help small businesses reap the benefits of reaching net zero. Small businesses make up 99 per cent of the UK's business landscape, and we're committed to helping them cut their collective carbon footprint and play their part in building a cleaner, greener future for the UK."

In addition to highlighting the challenges smaller firms face in measuring their carbon footprint, the survey also revealed how many businesses are working to curb their environmental impacts.Over the next 12 months, 47 per cent of businesses surveyed are planning to reduce their travel-related emissions and 40 per cent are planning to reduce energy consumption at their offices.

