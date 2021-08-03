'Zero packaging ready meals': New range reduces waste to plastic film lid

Wiltshire Farm Foods, the UK's leading home meals delivery service, is one step closer to producing a zero-packaging ready meal with the launch of its new range of recyclable trays, the company announced this week.

The 100 per cent recyclable trays will be collected and taken to a recycling facility in Durham where they will be transformed into new trays and reused. The customer is only responsible for disposing of the plastic film lid, representing just three per cent of packaging when compared to a week's worth of ready meals from other suppliers, according to Wiltshire Farm Foods.

"Here at Wiltshire Farm Foods, we guarantee that every single tray collected from our customers right across the UK will be recycled into new trays," said Paul Freestone, chair and CEO of apetito UK and North America, Wiltshire Farm Foods' parent company. "By doing so, we are embracing a circular economy, keeping waste and products in use as opposed to leaving with the customer to dispose of them."

Freestone said the amount of packaging used by manufacturers is "shameful" and unnecessary when considering the impact of plastic waste on the environment.

"We all have a responsibility to address climate change," he said. "The time to address it is now, not in 20 years' time. Current ready meal packaging is not only creating challenges for the environment, it's also being left for the customer to deal with in an environment where our recycling infrastructure is inadequate.

"Let this be a call to others to reduce unnecessary packaging as part of the fight against climate change."

Adults in the UK consume at least 79 million ready meals a week according to data from a YouGov survey, while less than 40 per cent of household plastics are collected for recycling. Many ready meals are provided in black plastic, which is difficult to recycle and often rejected by kerbside recycling collections.

Wiltshire Farm Foods new packaging approach forms part of its wider push to deliver net zero emissions by 2040. It is also working on an alternative to the film lid to make its ready meal packaging fully waste-free. The new tray is expected to reduce the company's carbon emissions by 850 tonnes of CO2 equivalent a year, roughly the same as driving 2.5 million miles by car.