'Shocking disregard for the environment': Southern Water hit with record £90m fine over sewage spills

Southern Water has today been hit with a record £90m fine, after it admitted to repeatedly dumping raw sewage into waters along the south coast.

The company accepted there had been 6,971 illegal spills from 17 sites in Hampshire, Kent, and West Sussex between 2010 and 2015 following legal action from the Environment Agency.

According to a BBC report, Justice Johnson said the offences had been "committed deliberately" by Southern Water's board of directors at the time.

The offences were revealed as part of the Environment Agency's largest ever criminal investigation, which was sparked after shellfish were found to be contaminated with E. coli.

Justice Johnson said Southern Water had "showed a shocking and wholesale disregard for the environment, for the precious and delicate ecosystems along the north Kent and Solent coastlines, to human health and to the fisheries and other legitimate businesses that depend on the vitality of the coastal waters".

He added that the offences had been aggravated by Southern Water's "previous persistent pollution of the environment over very many years", which have led to 168 convictions and cautions, including "numerous offences of discharging untreated sewage".

He said the record fine was intended to "bring home the need to comply with laws that are designed to protect the environment".

The case is part of a trend that has seen a number of water companies face major fines over sewage spills.

In 2019 Southern Water faced a £126m penalty from regulator Ofwat over "shocking" failures at its sewage treatment sites, which included compensation of £123m to customers over five years and a £3m fine.

In the same year Thames Water faced a £2m fine for a "reckless" and "avoidable" sewage spill in Oxfordshire and the Environment Agency published a report slamming the water industry for a "simply unacceptable" level of performance after the number of serious pollution incidents rose.

The government has also moved to address the issue with new rules on reporting on progress to tackle sewage overflows expected to be included in the upcoming Environment Bill.

Southern Water was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. However, in response to Ofwat's penalty back in 2019 the company apologised for the incidents and reiterated its commitment to tackling the risk of future spills.