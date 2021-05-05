Co-op vows all own-brand food and drink will be 'carbon neutral' by 2025

The Co-op has announced its own-brand food and drink will be 'carbon neutral' by 2025, as it unveiled a new 10-point climate plan designed to help it achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Announcing its climate strategy this morning, the retailer claimed it was the first supermarket in the world to pledge to sell exclusively carbon neutral own-brand products within five years.

It said it would meet the target by reducing the absolute emissions impact of its supply chain by 11 per cent by 2025 - a target it announced in 2019 - and then compensating for remaining emissions with offsets.

The Co-op also announced it will price match its plant-based range against dairy and meat-based equivalents, in a bid to encourage customers and members to move to lower carbon lifestyles.

Co-op Food CEO Jo Whitfield said that operational and own-brand product emissions were the areas where the Co-op had the "greatest responsibility" and could "make the biggest difference".

The firm said it had achieved carbon neutrality across its food, funeral care, insurance, and power businesses last month. Now it is working to halve the absolute emissions generated by its operations by 2025, a target validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI) as being in line with a 1.5C scenario in June 2019.

"Emissions from our operations and our own-brand products are where we have the greatest responsibility and can make the biggest difference," Whitfield said. "Now when our members buy Co-op branded products and services we give local causes a helping hand and we'll be addressing the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis, funding schemes worldwide to tackle carbon emissions and supporting reforestation in the UK."

The company, which manages 2,600 food stores and 800 funeral homes across the UK, first committed to reaching net zero by 2040 last November, when it signed up to the British Retail Consortium's Climate Action Roadmap.

Among the other sustainability initiatives announced by the Co-op today are pledges to align all its finance activities, from carbon offsets to pension funds, in support of low carbon investments; to lobby the government to deliver "necessary systemic change" to accelerate climate action; and to support farmers, producers, and communities' transition to a low carbon future.

It also confirmed Whitfield's remuneration package would now be linked to the company's performance against its carbon reduction programme.

The announcement comes just days after the retailer pledged to end sales of so-called 'bags for life' when current stocks ran out. And today, it confirmed it would invest "millions of pounds" collected through the the company's bag levy to support UK natural restoration projects and would set up an innovation fund for carbon reduction research and development initiatives.

It also said it would expanding its Co-op Power wind and solar energy buying group to offer its services to Co-op's suppliers and more UK businesses and organisations.

Louisa Cox, director of impact at the Fairtrade Foundation, welcomed Co-op's new commitments. "With 46 per cent of the UK's carbon footprint caused by emissions abroad, the Co-op's call for retailers to act on ‘full end to end' emissions shows integrity and ambition in the face of the climate emergency," she said. "The climate crisis is threatening the future of the people who grow our food, Fairtrade producers included, and undermining the resilience of UK food supplies.

"Producers must be supported to make a just transition to a zero carbon future: this requires leadership from retailers that fights the causes of climate change, invests in farmer resilience, reduces transport emissions and more."