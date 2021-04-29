Race to Zero strengthens and clarifies minimum net zero criteria for members

Following recent criticism of net zero targets, the UN-backed campaign tightens its standards and notes that 'the concept of net zero is complex and the science and best practices are developing fast'

The UN-backed Race to Zero has bolstered the minimum criteria that non-state actors must meet to be accredited by the climate campaign amid growing criticism from some campaigners that corporate net zero pledges are not ambitous enough to ensure global temperature rises are limited to 1.5C.

The new rules, will come into force on 1 June, include a stronger emphasis on the need for businesses, investors, cities, regions, and universities to implement clear interim targets that trigger immediate decarbonisation efforts. The campaign has also tightened the language it uses when defining residual emissions, sources, and credits in its criteria document in an attempt to provide more specificity about what types of carbon sink projects can legitimately be included in net zero strategies.

The new rules come as net zero commitments across the private sector face growing push back from some campaigners and scientists who claim the long-term targets provide a cover for firms to continue polluting in the short term and that commitments are overly reliant on dubious assumptions about the viability and scalability of negative emissions projects.

A widely shared article last week by the University of Exeter's James Dyke, the University of East Anglia's Robert Watson, and the University of Lund's Wolfgang Knorr condemned the "fantasy of net zero" and concluded that "current net zero policies will not keep warming to within 1.5C because they were never intended to". The article shared by Greta Thunberg, who hailed it as "one of the most important and informative texts I have ever read on the climate- and ecological crises".

The update to the Race to Zero's criteria is the result of a three-month review facilitated by University of Oxford. In a statement, the campaign emphasised the criteria update was part of an "ongoing process" with the climate action community, noting "the concept of net zero is complex and the science and best practices are developing fast".

Dr Thomas Hale, chair of the Expert Peer Review group and associate professor in global public policy at Blavatnik School of Government, said the criteria had been designed to promote learning and 'upward convergence' among members.

"The criteria help catalyse actors to come up to the frontier of best practices, to identify common challenges and questions, and to help advance that frontier going forward," he said. "It's important to continue developing what needs to happen to accelerate our transition towards a decarbonised economy, whilst also championing these robust efforts already underway."

Key changes to the criteria include a stronger emphasis for actors to explicitly outline how they will contribute towards or beyond their fair share of halving emissions by 2030 and requirements for them to include all scopes of emissions in targets.

Moreover, the term 'offsetting' has been removed from the Race to Zero's criteria document altogether and replaced with 'sinks and credits', with the description of the types of abatement measures accepted by the campaign lengthened to provide more details on what types of projects qualify.

On top of meeting the previous criteria for offsets to meet robust standards for additionality, performance and accounting, all members must now ensure that sinks and credits do not undermine social justice or harm biodiversity, and that abatement efforts encourage immediate contributions to the preservation and restoration of natural sinks that are "not necessarily linked to neutralisation claims". In addition, members will be required, for the first time, to "clearly state what sinks or credits are used to make what, if any, neutralization claims, clarifying how sinks and credits are used both on the path to net zero, and after net zero is obtained".

The new rules also demand that members commit to working with other actors on delivering the net zero transition through engagement, information sharing, access to finance, and capacity building.

A spokesperson from the campaign confirmed to BusinessGreen that existing signatories to the campaign that do not reform their targets so they meet the new criteria would have their membership rescinded.

In addition to the wider update, the campaign today also published criteria for oil and gas companies joining the campaign for the first time. To join the Race to Zero, fossil fuel firms will be required to have a target approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative based on the oil and gas methodology which is currently under development.

"Net zero has become the guiding star for climate ambition, with net zero commitments growing exponentially from companies, cities, regions, investors and universities across the world," said Gonzalo Munoz, Chilean High Level climate champion for COP25. "Our mission with Race to Zero is to maintain the integrity of these efforts, and firmly establish the minimum floor for climate ambition with rigorous criteria and a transparent process. Ensuring the credibility of climate action is crucial if we are to deliver a zero carbon world in time."

The Race to Zero campaign, which launched by the UN last summer to galvanise the private sector behind climate action ahead of the vital COP26 climate conference this autumn, brings together more than 2,100 businesses, 120 investors, 20 regions and 500 universities.