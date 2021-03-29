BlackRock and Vanguard join wave of top investors signing up to Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Addition of 43 new asset managers triples size of fast-expanding investor-backed climate group

The Vanguard Group and BlackRock, the world's two largest asset managers, have this morning significantly bolstered their climate commitments as they joined a wave of major investors from around the world in signing up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.

The investment giants are now among more than 70 major asset managers to back the investor-backed climate initiative, which demands that members pledge to achieve net zero across their investment portfolio by 2050 and establish a 2030 target consistent with global climate goals for the coming decade within 12 months of signing up to the alliance.

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative said this morning that the wave of new signatories meant more than a third of all of the world's assets under management, worth roughly $32tr, was covered by scheme and thus publicly committed to delivering net zero emission portfolios.

The addition of BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, which have a combined $14tr in assets under management, is a major coup for the initiative, which was launched by last December by major investor networks in a bid to spur more asset management firms to start decarbonising their activity. It is also a major win for global decarbonisation efforts, given the two firms are among the world's most prolific funders of the high carbon infrastructure and businesses fuelling global emissions. Just last month, a report revealed the two firms as having the highest exposure to the global coal industry of all players across the global financial sector, holding $170bn of coal-related assets between them.

Vanguard chairman and CEO Tim Buckley said the asset manager recognised the responsibility it had in protecting portfolios from climate risk. "As a steward of our clients' assets, we recognise the crucial role we and others play in driving real progress on climate risk over time," he said. "As part of our ongoing efforts to tackle this important matter, we will continue to engage with portfolio companies, industry regulators, and policymakers, and today we add our commitment to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative."

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, said the firm was "proud" to join the initiative and welcomed "increasing momentum towards net zero" emissions across the public and private sectors.

"The asset management industry plays an important role as an advisor, at the nexus between asset owners and corporations," he said. "Helping investors prepare their portfolios and capture investment opportunities on the path to net zero is one of our greatest responsibilities."

Allianz Global Investors, Aviva Investors, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Royal London Asset Management, Jupiter Asset Management, Macquarie Asset Management, and Brookfield Asset Management - the Canadian firm that came under fire when its newly-appointed head of ESG Mark Carney claimed it had already reached net zero - have also all joined the Net Zero Asset Managers alliance, which now boasts 73 global asset manager signatories.

Overall, the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative has tripled in size today after 43 major asset managers representing $22.8tr of assets under management signed up to the scheme, it confirmed.

"Over a third of the world's AUM is now committed to securing a net zero and resilient future through the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative," said Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO at the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, one of the investor networks behind the initiative. "We need to move the narrative to reflect this, no longer is this a coalition of the willing - this is a coalition of the determined. Ambition is matched by acceleration.

"The Net Zero Asset Managers' commitment does not simply look to the future in 2050. Interim targets will be set for 2030, both indicating and driving the pace of transition adopted by the signatory asset managers.