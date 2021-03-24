'Critical step': Government plots mandatory climate risk rules for 1,600 UK firms

Government sets out proposals to make TCFD disclosures mandatory for large publicly quoted companies, large private companies, and LLPs

Around 1,600 large listed and private UK companies could be legally required to measure and publicly disclose the risks posed to their business by climate change and the net zero transition from next year, under proposals released for consultation by the government today.

The plan would seek to ensure large firms with more than 500 employees and either £500m in annual turnover or which have securities traded in the UK disclose climate risks in their annual reports in line with Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs) recommendations.

Legislation is earmarked for the end of this year, with a view to the rules coming into force from 6 April 2022, according to documents published today by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

In a joint ministerial foreword to the consultation, Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne Marie-Trevelyan and Climate Chance and Corporate Responsibility Minister Lord Callahan wrote that the aim was to make the UK "the best place for high-growth, innovative businesses to publicly list, including companies tackling the challenges of a zero carbon future".

"Over time, these climate-related financial disclosures will support investment decisions aligned with our transition to net zero, and the increased transparency such disclosures provide will influence the behaviours of companies and their stakeholders," they write. "This move will support investment in green technologies, services and infrastructure, and help to mobilise billions in private investment as set out in the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan."

They added that the rules could deliver a significant competitive advantage for the UK. "Businesses that are prepared for the challenges and opportunities of the low-carbon transition are the businesses that will be sustainable long into the future," they argued.

The proposals follow concerns that large numbers of UK firms are failing to adequately assess the risks posed to their businesses by climate change. A report by green lawyer group ClientEarth last month warned that many large firms may even be breaking existing law due to inadequate climate risk disclosures.

The move builds on the ambition announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak in November for the UK to be the first G20 country to make TCFD-aligned disclosures mandatory across the economy, as well as the expectation set out in the government's 2019 Green Finance Strategy that all listed companies and large asset owners should disclose in line with the TCFD guidelines by 2022.

By 2025, the government is aiming for the UK to move towards mandatory TCFD-aligned disclosures across major segments of the economy, with a significant proposition to be introduced by 2023. Today's proposals therefore seek to set out how the government intends to legislate to deliver on its previous targets, and are designed to complement risk disclosure rules for premium listed companies set out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which have applied to almost 500 large firms since January this year.

To date, the risk disclosure guidelines developed by the global TCFD initiative in 2017 have been voluntarily adopted or committed to by around 1,500 companies and organisations worldwide, representing a market capitalisation of over $12tr. Mark Carney, the former Bank of England Governor, has been a vocal proponent of tackling climate risk across the global economy, and played a key role in the development of the TCFD guidelines.

However, observers have warned that many listed firms globally are still yet to engage with the TCFD recommendations, while many of those that have produced TCFD reports have failed to follow all of the guidelines, including those that require firms to detail the different warming and transition scenarios they could face.

As such, the consultation set out today seeks to use the TCFD guidelines' four pillar framework for governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets as the basis for the UK's domestic mandatory climate risk disclosure requirements, the government explained.

The announcement has been widely welcomed by the UK financial and business community. For example, the Investment Association dubbed the proposals a "crucial and welcome step forward as the UK looks to reach net zero by 2050".

The @beisgovuk proposal announced today to require large public and private companies to report in line with the @FSB_TCFD framework is a crucial and welcome step forward as the UK looks to reach #NetZeroBy2050 https://t.co/IBhoQ8GfGG — The Investment Association (@InvAssoc) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, accounting giant EY's climate change and sustainability services partner, Dr Rebecca Farmer, hailed today's announcements as "another critical step on the path towards the UK's net zero ambitions".

She also welcomed the government's relatively rapid phased approach to bringing in the rules, and the move to include not just listed companies, but also large non-listed companies into the scope of the disclosure requirements, arguing that "pace on this agenda is essential".

"To achieve these goals, it's vital that there is increased visibility over how companies - both listed and large private firms - manage the risks associated with climate change, as well as identify the opportunities of a net zero economy," she said.