Goldman Sachs commits to net zero financed emissions by 2050

US investment bank joins Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and JP Morgan Chase in pledging to slash emissions from its financing activities over the coming decades

Goldman Sachs has joined the ranks of major US investment banks committing to align their financing activities with net zero emissions by mid-century and pledging to measure and disclose its progress towards meeting those goals.

The bank announced this week it would establish interim business-related climate targets by the end of 2021 and would achieve carbon neutrality across its supply chain by the end of this decade.

The announcement comes hot of the heels of a similar commitment from Citigroup, which earlier this week announced it would be reducing its operations and investment portfolio to net zero emissions by mid-century.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon set out the new goals in a blog post marking the one-year anniversary of the investment bank's promise to channel $750bn worth of financing, investing, and advisory activity over the coming decade into the climate transition and inclusive growth.

"We are committed to working with our clients, our industry peers, and the public sector to make this [net zero] commitment a reality," Solomon wrote. "And while long-term aspirations are important, business leaders must not lose sight of what we can do in the here and now to accelerate climate transition. For our part, in addition to driving capital to climate solutions and accelerating the climate transition of our clients, we're advancing on three separate fronts."

The bank has invested $93bn in climate transition initiatives since this time last year, he noted, and this month launched its first-ever sustainability bond. "Sustainable finance has already become a core offering from Goldman Sachs - and the demand among our clients shows no signs of slowing down," he wrote.

The bank has also joined the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Banking, a group of more than 200 companies that have agreed to align their businesses with global efforts to address climate change, and become a founding member of a group called OS-Climate Initiative, which counts Allianz, Amazon, Microsoft, the London Stock Exchange, and the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance among its members, and aims to develop open-source investment data and tools to support climate action and the net zero transition.

Goldman Sachs will also add carbon accounting to its Marquee investment tool to help clients tackle the carbon footprint of their portfolios, Solomon said.

Following Goldman Sachs' announcement, five out of the six largest banks in the US have now committed to net zero financed emissions, alongside the likes of HSBC, Barclays, NatWest, and others in the UK.

Environmental campaigners have welcomed the wave of climate commitments from financial players over the last 12 months but have warned investment banks need to match their longer-term net zero targets with plans to phase out fossil fuel financing in the short-term, arguing that longer-term pledges to deliver net zero emissions in 30 years time are undermined by the willingness of many banks to continue to enable the expansion of the oil and gas industry over the coming decade. Statistics published by Rainforest International found that the 35 leading global banks have invested $2.7tr on fossil fuels in the four years after the landmark Paris Agreement.

Leading financiers counter that their net zero targets will prompt them to engage with high carbon industries, ramping up pressure on them to embrace clean technologies and develop credible long term decarbonisation strategies.

Goldman Sachs' net zero commitment was applauded by shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, which has been behind a raft of shareholder proposals pushing the largest US banks to embrace climate action.

"This welcome announcement from Goldman Sachs underscores a strong momentum in the financial arena to ensure that global financing streams are tied to time-bound, science-based climate progress," said the NGO's president Danielle Fugere. "Every bank that makes a net zero commitment, and then moves on to the hard work of demonstrating how it will meet those goals, brings us a step closer to avoiding the most catastrophic impacts of climate change."

However, energy programme manager at the group Lila Holzann warned the new goals needed to be matched by a robust and transparent disclosure regime.

"We understand that such goals must be accompanied by transparent disclosure of concrete plans and emissions data in order to assess progress," she said. "The time is now for all banks to step up and demonstrate responsibility for their financing activities, and do their part to avoid the climate crisis that threatens our economy and our world."

