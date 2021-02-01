AMPYR Solar Europe plots 4GW subsidy-free solar pipeline

The Creacombe community solar farm in Devon was one of the UK's first subsidy-free solar plants | Credit: CORE

Hartree Partners working with NaGa solar and AGP Group to finance and build subsidy-free solar projects in UK, Netherlands and Germany

Commodities trader Hartree Partners, clean energy developer NaGa Solar and fund and asset manager AGP Group have teamed up on a joint venture to develop at least 4GW of solar projects across the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, they announced today.

Dubbed AMPYR Solar Europe (ASE), the joint venture plans to combine UK solar assets being developed through an existing partnership between Hartree Partners and AGP Group with assets under development in the Netherlands and Germany through NaGa, the partners said.

Institutional investors will have the opportunity to deploy more than €1bn of capital in ASE, they added.

Stephen Hendel, a founding partner at London-based Hartree Partners, said the joint venture would help accelerate solar capacity in Europe as government subsidies decline, while offering an attractive investment opportunity to investors.

"The scale of the proposed development represents a major addition to Europe's solar capacity and offers institutional infrastructure investors the opportunity to benefit from the diverse skill sets ASE brings together," he said.

Subsidy-free solar, which is already well established in southern European markets such as Spain and Italy, is now growing rapidly in Northern Europe too, as subsidy programmes come to an end, demand for clean energy rises and the cost of module and battery technology declines.

Figures released last week by trade body Solar Energy UK and Solar Media Ltd revealed the UK added 545MW of new capacity in 2020, the first full calendar year without access to any form of subsidy support - a figure analysts touted as proof the industry was "now operating effectively in a post-subsidy phase".

Hendel said innovative structuring of finance and power purchase agreements (PPAs) would be key to turbocharging the deployment of privately-funded solar projects over the coming years.

"Europe's energy landscape is transforming, and this collaboration ensures we are among the architects of this rapid evolution," he said. "The key to achieving returns on renewables in a post-subsidy environment will be PPAs and innovative structuring; skills we view as core to Hartree."

The joint venture comes just six months after Hartree Partners announced plans to start financing and building clean energy assets, in a significant departure from the oil, gas and metals trading it has long been known for.

Henny Pelsers, chief executive of NaGa, said the partnership would provide new opportunities for investors within the clean energy space that could help accelerate the development of new solar capacity across Europe.

"To continue to generate strong consistent returns from solar, we believe investors must deploy capital earlier in the development process as well as embrace new technologies such as batteries and hydrogen," he said. "Partnering with AGP and Hartree allows us to accelerate the speed and expand the number of sites we could have developed on our own and will provide the quick deployment of capital necessary to build a large portfolio of attractive solar investment opportunities."