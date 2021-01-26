'Exasperating': Government delays Environment Bill, again

Environment Minister Pow argues delay to landmark legislation does not diminish government’s environmental ambition, but green groups have panned the move, claiming it is at odds with Ministers repeated promises to deliver a 'green Brexit’

The Environment Bill has been hit with a fresh round of delays after an 11th hour move late yesterday evening from the government to remove the landmark legislation from the current Parliamentary session's agenda.

The legislation is due to return to Parliament today, but a spokesperson from the government confirmed further readings of the Bill will now take place in the parliamentary session that starts in May, due to the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the parliamentary timetable.

The postponement is the latest twist in the lengthy saga of the Environment Bill, which was introduced in Parliament in October 2019 but disappeared for more than 200 days last year before it briefly returned last November.

The government confirmed it now expects the bill to resume its report stage in the Second Session of the year before passing into law in the autumn.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow stressed the delay did not "diminish [the government's] ambition for our environment in any way".

"We remain fully committed to the Environment Bill as a key part of delivering the government's manifesto commitment to create the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on Earth," she said.

But campaigners have warned that further delays to the flagship legislation, which is set to establish how the UK will regulate and protect its nature, air, and water following from its divorce from EU environmental law and authorities, could accelerate the deterioration of nature and undermine the government's claims to be a 'climate leader' in the year it is set to co-host the COP26 Climate Summit.

"This Bill was supposed to leave our environment in a better state for the next generation, but at this rate it'll be the next generation who have to clean up the mess," Greenpeace UK's head of politics Rebecca Newson said. "With the global biodiversity summit later this year, and the UK hosting the global climate conference, we should be raising our environmental standards and setting an example for others to follow, rather than allowing the nature crisis to continue to spiral."

Writing on Twitter, Sarah Williams, head of campaigning group Greener UK, said the move was "exasperating".

This is such exasperating news, particularly in light of the other legislation the govt has chosen to speed through recently. The least govt can now do is use this time to improve the #EnvironmentBill - our Report stage briefing sets out a number of ideas. https://t.co/d5tBrKYaco https://t.co/42A0iz32YW — Sarah Williams (@sarahw243) January 26, 2021

Craig Bennett from the Wildlife Trusts said the move was at odds with the Prime Minister's claim the Environment Bill was the "huge star" of the government's post-Brexit legislative agenda, and urged Ministers to now use the delay to strengthen the bill and introduce a legally-binding target to reverse nature's decline by 2030.

"The fact that the government plans to end the Parliamentary session over a year on without having delivered the 'star' of the programme will raise questions over its commitment to leaving the environment in a better state for the next generation," he said. "To make up for lost time, the government must substantially ramp-up its environmental ambition - with a legally-binding target to reverse nature's decline by 2030 on the face of the Environment Bill when it returns, and proper funding for landscape recovery.

Similarly, the head of public affairs at the sustainable business group the Aldersgate Group Signe Norberg urged the government to use the additional time to consider amendments that would strengthen the Bill.

"This should entail making interim targets binding to ensure continuous action to improve the natural environment, introducing an overarching target which helps guide the setting of the long-term targets, and safeguarding the Office for Environmental Protection's (OEP) independence," she emphasised.

The government has faced growing pressure to enhance the idependence and resources of the OEP, a major pillar of its post-Brexit environmental governance regime, amid fears the current proposals fall short of providing the level of enforcement and scrutiny of UK environmental laws previously offered by the EU Commission and Court of Justice.

Dame Glenys Stacey, the recently appointed chair of the OEP, said the delay to the legislation required to enable the watchdog's work was "extremely disappointing".

"Whilst it is quite understandable, given the pandemic, carrying over our enabling legislation to the next session is extremely disappointing," she said. "We will do everything we can to make progress in the interim. There is important work to be done, and I will be pressing ahead so far as is possible, pending OEP's formal enactment."

Ministers are also facing pressure from campaigners and MPs to introduce formal targets for biodiveristy protection, plastic reduction, and air quality into the landmark legislation.

Among the amendments that will now be debated in the Spring are a motion from Conservative MP Neil Parish for the bill to introduce a 2030 target for fine particulate matter pollution in line with World Health Organisation guidelines, and an amendment by fellow Conservative politician Chris Loder for legally binding plastic reduction targets.

The government has argued the first new Environment Bill in over two decades would help strengthen environmental protections in a wide range of areas and mobilise investment in recycling capacity, clean technologies, and nature. However, critics have argued that in its current form the legislation does not sufficiently guard against environmental protections being diluted in the future.