Shell swoops to acquire UK's largest electric vehicle charging network Ubitricity

Acquisition would see Shell add Ubitricity's 2,700 on-street EV charge points in the UK to its broader network of forecourt and motorway service station charging infrastructure

Shell is wading further into the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure space, having agreed to snap up the UK's largest EV charge point company Ubitricity, in move that would add thousands of charging points to the oil giant's existing network.

Ubitricity, which owns 13 per cent of all the UK's EV charge points, as well as extensive charging networks in France and Germany, announced this morning that it had reached a sale agreement with the Anglo-Dutch oil major in return for an undisclosed sum.

Once the deal is completed, the Berlin-based mobility firm, which specialises in installing affordable public EV stations on existing street infrastructure, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, the companies said.

The acquisition would significantly grow Shell's existing EV charge point network, and comes as sales of plug-in cars continue to surge in the UK and almost all major carmakers look to expand their electric offerings over the coming decade in preparation for the 2030 ban on sales of new fossil fuel cars.

The deal would add Ubitricity's 2,700 on-street chargers in the UK to the roughly 1,000 charge points already owned by Shell at retail stations across the country, in addition to bolstering access to the 185,000 chargers owned by the oil and gas giant worldwide via affiliates at its forecourts and motorway service stations.

Lex Hartman, chief executive of Ubitricity, said the integration of charge points into existing on-street infrastructure, such as lamp posts and bollards, would play a major part in encouraging more city-dwellers to embrace EVs. "Particularly in larger cities where there is limited access to off-street parking, this is the solution many people have been waiting for to allow them to transition to EV ownership," he added. "Combining this piece of the puzzle with Shell's existing range of EV charging solutions gives EV drivers access to a full range of charging options, making Shell and Ubitricity a perfect match."

He was echoed by Istvan Kapitany, executive vice president of Shell Global Mobility, who predicted the roll-out of public chargers would play a major role in driving mass commercialisation of EVs.

"Working with local authorities, we want to support the growing number of Shell customers who want to switch to an EV by making it as convenient as possible for them," he said. "On-street options such as the lamp post charging offered by Ubitricity will be key for those who live and work in cities or have limited access to off-street parking."

The acquisition marks the latest in a string of forays from oil and gas majors into the green economy as they face increasing pressure to diversify and decarbonise their businesses in line with 'net zero' goals which have been announced over the past year by the likes of Shell, BP and Repsol. Just last week, France's Total purchased a 20 per cent stake in Indian renewables giant Adani Green Energy Limited, the world's largest solar energy major.

Shell's expansion also comes as Reuters reports rival firm BP has cut the number of geologists, engineers, and scientists it employs in its oil exploration team to fewer than 100, down from aroond 700 just a few years ago, as part of the company's stated goal to transition from being an oil company to an integrated energy company.

Current and former employees told the news agency that hundreds of staff members have been laid off or transferred to lower-carbon business divisions in the wake of a major overhaul of company operations launched last year by new CEO Bernard Looney. BP, however, declined to comment on the alleged staffing changes, which have not been publicly disclosed by the firm, according to Reuters.