'Detail is crucial': Schroders urges UK's biggest companies to publish climate plans in 2021

Asset manager's chief executive warns that 'too little is known' about climate plans of UK companies that are critical to delivering net zero transition

Asset management giant Schroders has called on the UK's biggest businesses to produce dedicated net zero transition roadmaps over the next 12 months, arguing the move will enable shareholders to make informed investment decisions as the development of a net zero emission economy gathers pace.

In a letter sent last week to the bosses of all companies listed on the FTSE 350 index, Schroders chief executive Peter Harrison said investors had demanded a "far greater focus" on corporate sustainability last year and as such he urged listed firms to publish detailed climate plans in 2021.

"As an active asset manager we believe that we have a fundamental role to play in encouraging large companies to take account of the urgent need to plan, and execute, a transition to net zero," Harrison wrote. "We believe that good plans, carefully considered, will benefit both company valuations and contribute towards reducing climate change."

Net zero plans produced by firms will be incorporated into the research tools Schroders uses to assess corporate sustainability performance and will ultimately inform investment decisions, Harrison explained.

Schroders - itself a member of the FTSE 350 - has confirmed it will publish its own climate transition plan this year. As a member of the Net Zero Asset Manager initiative the company has pledged to decarbonise its investment portfolio in line with global climate goals.

In a blog post published on Friday, Harrison warned "too little is known" about the long-term climate plans of many of the companies that are critical to delivering a net zero economy, adding that this lack of transparency prevents investors from making informed investment decisions.

"Asset managers, such as Schroders, are in constant dialogue with the companies in which they invest, but a step change is needed," he wrote. "The detail is crucial. We want to see exactly how each company will play its part as the UK economy re-orientates towards the government's target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050."

Harrison added that Schroders' push to encourage companies to disclose their transition plans was "about profits as much as planet", underscoring that a failure to develop credible decarbonisation plans could put companies' long term performance at risk and that asset manager's primary aim remained to provide "excellent investment performance" for clients.

"We do this by seeking out companies with sustainable and robust business models," he wrote. "In tomorrow's investment world, profits and planet are interlinked."

