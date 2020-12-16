'Forest Allies': Kingfisher and Rainforest Alliance team up for tropical forest conservation

Partnership will help home improvement company meet its aim of creating as much wood as it consumes by 2025

The owner of B&Q and Screwfix has announced plans to work with environmental group Rainforest Alliance on projects that protect and restore tropical forests in regions where it sources wood.

Kingfisher plc, which is one of the largest buyers of wood products in Europe, is one of a clutch of founding members of the 'Forest Allies' initiative launched by the NGO late last month. Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble is also signed up to the scheme.

The plan is to run programmes in "key tropical sourcing regions" that can empower and improve the livelihoods of communities, while protecting the rich biodiversity and abundant natural resources sustained by rainforests, Kingfisher said.

"Forest Allies emphasises the importance of forest communities as guardians of the forest and how we can assist them by connecting our market partners directly to their work," explained Daniel Katz, founder and board chair of the Rainforest Alliance.

The destruction of rainforests to make way for plantations is a major contributor to climate change and nature loss, due to the crucial role of richly biodiverse tropical forests in sequestering carbon dioxide, absorbing rainfall, and releasing water into rivers. The practice was also singled out as a major driver of future pandemic risk in a stark UN-backed report published in the autumn.

The Forest Allies programme will also help Kingfisher deliver on a pledge, unveiled this summer, to create more forest than it consumes by 2025.

Chief executive Thierry Garnier said the partnership complemented the home improvement company's ongoing drive to source all its wood from responsible sources from 2021 onwards while appealing to shoppers increasingly concerned about sustainability.

"I believe this new partnership will help us to make more of a positive difference, not only for the future of wood and paper sourcing, but also the communities and wildlife that rely on forests to live, for generations to come," he said. "It also means when customers shop in one of our stores, they can have certainty that not only is the wood they buy responsibly sourced, but they're buying it from someone committed to protecting and helping to restore the planet's forests."

The partnership comes as an alliance of retailers, food groups, and investors, including Tesco, McDonalds, Nestle, Unilever, and Lidl, published an open letter calling on industrial food traders to stop dealing soya linked to deforestation in Brazil's Cerrado region before the end of the year.

More than 160 organisations have signed the call to action addressed to Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company, Archer Daniels Midland, and Viterra which threatens to impose sanctions on traders if they do not comply in the requested timeframe, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The threatened Cerrado region of northern Brazil is one of the country's most important carbon sinks and a hotspot for plants and wildlife, but has in recent years been decimated by deforestation. Huge swathes of rainforest have been wiped out to make space for industrial food production, particularly soya beans used to feed livestock that is then sold as meat in the Global North.

However, Tesco's intervention was criticised as weak and ineffective by campaigners at Greenpeace, who argued that more ambitious action was required from the firm that sells more soya-fed meat than any other British supermarket.

"How many letters has Tesco, the largest user of Brazilian soya, signed this year on deforestation - to the Brazilian Government, to traders, to the UK Government?" said executive director of Greenpeace UK John Sauven. "And yet it continues to trade with companies that profit from the destruction of the Amazon, the Cerrado and other vital habitats. 2020 was the date companies committed to end deforestation in their supply chains, not a date to politely ask traders to reform."

Sauven added: "Tesco needs to do far more than sign empty threats and throw money at the problem. It must drop traders destroying these habitats now and reduce sales of industrial meat. Without these vital steps our food system will continue to be a driving force of deforestation, climate change and future pandemic risk."