'We are taking the lead': Boris Johnson significantly strengthens UK's 2030 carbon target

Prime Minister announces new target to cut emissions 68 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030, confirming a major tightening of carbon goals as part of UK's pre-COP26 submission to the Paris Agreement

Boris Johnson has today confirmed a new carbon target for 2030 that he said would put the ensure the UK reduces emissions "faster than any other major economy" over the coming decade.

In a move that heralds a step change in the government's decarbonisation efforts, the Prime Minister announced a new climate target to be submitted to the UN this month that would see the UK cut greenhouse gas emissions by "at least" 68 per cent by the end of the decade compared to 1990 levels, a move that raises Britain's contribution to achieving the global warming goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

The new goal marks a significant increase on the UK's existing target to cut emissions by 61 per cent by 2030 and would for the first time put the country on a short-term decarbonisation pathway broadly aligned with the overarching statutory target to deliver a net zero economy by 2050.

Johnson said he recognised the urgency to accelerate efforts to tackle climate change, and argued that while the new near-term goal was among the highest in the world, the UK was more than capable of delivering on the target given its progress to date in slashing emissions while growing the economy.

"We have proven we can reduce our emissions and create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process - uniting businesses, academics, NGOs, and local communities in a common goal to go further and faster to tackle climate change," said Johnson. "Today, we are taking the lead with an ambitious new target to reduce our emissions by 2030, faster than any major economy, with our Ten Point Plan helping us on our path to reach it."

The new target forms a major pillar of the UK's national climate action plan under the Paris Agreement - or nationally-determined contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon - details of which are expected to be unveiled in full in the coming days, ahead of a major Climate Ambition Summit being hosted alongside the UN and France next Saturday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The new 2030 target will be at the heart of the UK's first formal NDC, with its contribution to the Paris Agreement goals having until now been included as part of the EU's plan. EU member states are currently in the process of negotiating stronger medium term emissions targets for inclusion in an upgraded version of the bloc's NDC.

As such, delivering an ambitious NDC is seen as key to the UK's global climate leadership aspirations ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow next year, as the government looks to both bolster its post-Brexit "global Britain" strategy and encourage other nations to ramp up their own climate ambitions to bring them into line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The announcement also means the UK has stuck to the timetable set out under the Paris Agreement for governments to submit new climate plans before the end of 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic which forced COP26 to be delayed by a year.

Johnson stressed that the new target had to be part of "a global effort, which is why the UK is urging world leaders as part of next week's Climate Ambition Summit to bring forward their own ambitious plans to cut emissions and set net zero targets".

The new target would increase the planned pace of decarbonisation in the UK by around 50 per cent over the coming decade compared to the previous target. Meeting the goal will therefore require significant policy intervention, governance changes and investment to accelerate decarbonisation across the economy, with gas boilers, heavy industry, and fossil fuelled transport in particular likely to require significant changes if the target is to be met.

The move comes just hours after the government's independent climate advisors on the Climate Change Committee (CCC) had recommended the Prime Minister set a 68 per cent target, arguing that if backed by ambitious policy measures the goal was "eminently achievable" and would deliver "significant benefits for the UK's economic recovery" from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Green business groups warmly welcomed the move to accelerate the pace of UK decarbonisation over the coming decade.

Eliot Whittington, director of The Prince of Wales's Corporate Leaders Group, described it as "an important step forward and a positive signal for nations looking for leadership towards COP26".

"Other countries are also developing plans and actions to secure their space in growing industries like renewables, as the race to the green economy gets going," he said. "This serious commitment from the UK government must now be translated into action by developing the 10 Point Plan into a net zero strategy that puts the UK in pole position for the green economy and on track for delivering our world leading targets."

Unveiled last month, the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution is backed by £12bn of public investment in growing the green economy in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture technologies and electric vehicles.

However, the government has itself acknowledged the policies and funding in the Plan still leave the UK far off meeting its climate targets for the late 2020s and beyond, even before they were today strengthened, and as such a raft of further policies are therefore expected in the coming weeks and months in a bid to deliver additional emissions reductions.

New measures are anticipated to strengthen green building standards, mobilise investment in green hydrogen infrastructure, and expand the low carbon public transport fleet. In addition, the long-awaited Energy White Paper is due to be published imminently, with Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng today signalling he was "confident" it would be published before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the CCC is set to publish its hotly-anticipated advisory report to the government on Wednesday on how the UK can meet its statutory climate targets in the mid-2030s through the Sixth Carbon Budget, which is likely to include a host of additional policy recommendations alongside evidence the projected cost of delivering on the UK's long term net zero goal has fallen sharply.

Shaun Spiers, executive director of think tank Green Alliance, argued that while the UK's enhanced NDC commitment was a "valuable signal of ambition" ahead of COP26, further action was needed if the UK "is to fulfil its fair share of global mitigation efforts".

"Every department of government now needs to get on board and implement clear policies to promote rapid decarbonisation," he said. "And the Treasury must provide the support necessary to enable them to deliver."

Moreover, with full details of the new NDC having yet to be published, a number of key issues remain.

For example, the CCC has said reducing emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 should be achieved without the use of international carbon credits, or offsetting. BusinessGreen understands the government intends to meet the new 2030 target through domestic action alone, although it has not ruled out using international credits for meeting its future commitments if necessary.

Moreover, all the UK's climate targets between now and 2050 do not include international aviation and shipping, and pressure is therefore mounting on the government to set out its plan for tackling emissions from these high carbon transport sectors.

As such, some green figures questioned the level of ambition in the UK's new 2030 target, with several NGOs and faith groups earlier arguing a target closer to a 75 per cent cut was required.

Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband said the 68 per cent goal for 2030 was "the minimum we should aim for".

"Our goal should be to go further and faster, cutting the significant majority of emissions in this decisive decade, which is the right way to lead in creating the climate jobs of the future and keeping global warming below 1.5C," he said. "As we move to this higher target, it is clear there is now a yawning gap between the government's aspirations and its policies to deliver them. The government didn't have the policies to meet their previous target and the chasm will be even greater now."

In related news, ahead of the Prime Minister's announcement the government today launched a new carbon calculator allowing users to explore different potential pathways to achieving net zero emissions over the next 30 years. Developed by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) with input from a host of independent experts, the MacKay Carbon Calculator, is designed to "help everyone engage in the debate" and allow the government "to explore how its plans support the path to net zero", the government said.