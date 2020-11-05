'We need to pick up the pace': WRAP warns further action needed to meet Courtauld 2025 targets

WRAP hails significant sustainability milestones achieved by food and drinks sector this year through Courtauld 2025 initiative, but warns much more progress is required to meet industry-wide waste, water, and carbon goals

Forty-five food and drink businesses across the UK saved £300m-worth of food from going in the bin this year as part of ongoing efforts to slash the amount of food waste they generate, according to the latest progress report from waste charity WRAP.

In an update published this morning, the NGO offered insights into how the UK's food and drink sector is faring against a number of food waste prevention, water stewardship, and carbon reduction goals set out under the Courtauld 2025 initiative, the voluntary food and drink sector sustainability scheme managed by WRAP.

While 2020 is a non-reporting year for Courtauld targets - meaning that this year's report does not include hard figures that showcase the sector's progress against the 2025 waste, carbon, and water goals set out in the industry commitment - the report hails a number of sustainability achievements chalked up by signatories to the commitment even as they battled supply chain disruption and the closure of restaurants, bars, and cafes caused by the pandemic.

Despite the challenging circumstances, WRAP said more than 70 organisations signed up this year to a Food Waste Reduction Roadmap which commits firms to improving the measurement and prevention of food waste across their operations, supply chains, and customer base. The charity estimated that roughly 180,000 tonnes of food were saved across just 45 companies that reported food waste data.

Meanwhile, the report notes that Courtauld signatories had replenished 750 million litres of water this year, with more than 80 food and drink businesses engaged on projects that reduce water use and water stress across their supply chains.

Writing in the annual review's foreword, WRAP chief executive Marcus Gover warned the food and drinks industry must significantly ramp up its sustainability efforts if it is to meet its 2025 goals, which include a 20 per cent reduction in food waste across the supply chain and a 20 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions associated with the production and consumption of food.

"We need to pick up the pace if we are to achieve the Courtauld 2025 targets," he said. "We need more collective action in water-stressed regions, and more collaboration to further decarbonise the food supply chain. We need more businesses committing to 'target, measure and act' on food waste and for public reporting of food waste to become the norm."

Gover urged the industry to channel the "agility and ingenuity" it had displayed during the pandemic into efforts to making the food system more sustainable. Many Courtauld 2025 signatories were at the heart of a huge push to redistribute surplus food to vulnerable families during the pandemic, with a scheme managed by WRAP and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) awarding £4m to food companies engaged in this effort, according to the update.

Gover suggested the pandemic had "unleashed innovative thinking and decisive action" in the food and drink sector and "demonstrated what we can achieve when we work together". "If ever we needed a compelling argument for why the Courtauld Commitment 2025 is needed, this year has been it," he added.

The launch of a new online awareness campaign geared at reducing waste of the hospitality and food service sector and the continued success of WRAP's 'Love Food Hate Waste' consumer campaign are also flagged in the update as major highlights of 2020.

The report also flags that Courtauld 2025 had successfully worked with the government to revise best practice labelling guidance to ensure that all safe-to-eat surplus food is redistributed for human consumption, and that more than 80 organisations from across the food chain contributed a new working group focused on deacrbonising food and drink supply chains.

The report comes just a day after the UK Health Alliance on Climate Change, which represents 10 Royal Colleges of medicine and nursing, published a major new report calling on the government to step up efforts to promote more climate-friendly diets, including through public education campaigns, new guidelines to curb the use of buy-one-get-one-free promotions that can lead to food waste, and potentially a tax on carbon-intensive foods.