Airbus moves into climate 'superforecasting' with government space contract

Measurements of reflected light from Earth's surface collected by satellites will enable scientists to make more accurate climate forecasts, according to the aerospace giant

Airbus has secured a major contract from the UK government to collect data from Earth observation satellites that can improve the accuracy of climate change forecasting.

The landmark climate change space contract will see the aerospace giant collect the "first ever" absolute measurements of light reflected off Earth's surface, a data set that will provide key intelligence to scientists measuring and monitoring climate change, the government announced today.

Measurements of both incoming solar radiation and outgoing reflected radiation will be made with "unprecedented accuracy" using a machine called a Cryogenic Solar Absolute Radiometer (CSAR), the government explained.

"This mission, with Airbus leading the charge, will not only give us the first ever absolute measurement of the light reflected off Earth's surface, it will reduce the uncertainty in future climate projections while arming our scientists with the most reliable data and insight we have ever had access to," said Science Minister Amanda Solloway. She added that data was among the "most potent weapons" available to the government in the ongoing fight against climate change.

The space contract is part of the European Space Agency's €16m TRUTHS satellite mission which aims to improve scientists' ability to track and predict climate change using Earth observation data.

Richard Franklin, managing director of Airbus Defence and Space, said the mission would have a "profound impact" on future studies.

"It will provide the gold standard of calibration for space based Earth observation - a kind of 'standards laboratory in space'," he noted. "For the first time the international scientific community will be able to cross reference their measurements and data enabling much more accurate forecasts and analysis, especially from the European Copernicus programme."

The study, which was envisaged to deliver the world's first 'climate and calibration laboratory in space', brings together a number of nations, companies, and institutions, including Switzerland, Romania, Greece, the University of Leicester, Thales Alenia Space UK, and Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station.