Kitchenware giant OXO signs up to 1% for the Planet

Company becomes the latest major brand to pledge a share of its revenues to support pioneering sustainability programmes

Kitchenware maker OXO has pledged to donate one per cent of its total annual sales to green charities, in a bid to bolster efforts to promote more sustainable food practices and deliver cleaner air, land, and water.

The US-based company has become the latest major brand to sign up to the 1% for the Planet campaign, which encourages firms to donate a share of their revenues to support a global network of non-profit organisations that "drive true on-the-ground change".

Priorities for the donations will include promoting better, more sustainable food and agriculture practices, address environmental issues affecting air, land, and water, and investing in environmental education to empower future generations.

A recent event supported by the programme, dubbed Plastic Free July, inspired 250 million participants in 177 countries to host events and make changes to promote a plastic-free lifestyle. Orca Action Month and the solar energy-promoting Honnold Foundation are also recent beneficiaries of 1% for the Planet.

Larry Witt, president of Helen of Troy Housewares, which owns the OXO brand, said: "We're striving to be better environmental stewards, and this initiative is a big step in our journey of reflection and action to become more environmentally responsible."

He added: "OXO has committed to… providing millions of dollars of funds and resources to organisations that are addressing some of the most pressing environmental issues of the day".

So far, 1% for the Planet has received $265m from firms in 60 countries to further environmental action and awareness efforts.

Rose Marcario, departing CEO of Patagonia, a founding member of 1% for the Planet said: "Capitalism is evolving, and OXO is demonstrating that it's possible to build a quality product, run a prosperous brand and give back to the planet."

The non-profit partners 1% for the Planet works with are approved based on referrals, track records, and environmental focus. Thousands of non-profit organisations are currently involved worldwide, the campaign said.