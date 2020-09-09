Hull fires up low carbon district heating vision

City moves to further cement its position as a clean tech hub with the launch of plans for a major district heating network

Thousands of Hull residents could soon be enjoying low carbon heat, as a multi-million-pound heating network project this week took a step closer to reality.

The Hull District Heating Project is designed to provide heating for homes, offices, and other buildings from a central energy centre, with the heat delivered through an underground piped network that would replacing existing heating systems.

The network will form an important part of the council's 2030 Carbon Neutral Strategy and is linked to the Humber Local Enterprise (LEP) Energy Estuary ambition, which has seen the region emerge as a major player in the UK's offshore wind and nascent carbon capture and storage industries.

"The development of the district heating network is a key strategic and infrastructure project for the city," said Councillor Daren Hale, portfolio holder for regeneration and economic investment. "This is a fantastic example of the long-term ambitions and vision we have for Hull, which will support us to achieve our environmental goals as well as continue business growth and economic development."

A tender process to produce detailed plans setting out how the network could be implemented will now take place. From this a business case will be created by Hull District Council before a final decision is made on the ambitious project.

Through the City Plan, Local Enterprise Partnership Strategic Economic Plan and Industrial Strategy Blueprint, Hull City Council has set a goal to be a leading energy city and transition to a low carbon economy. The council said Hull District Heating Project will help deliver necessary infrastructure in support of this transition.