Screen New Deal: Bafta and BFI offer script for tackling film industry emissions

A single 'tentpole' film generates emissions equivalent to flying to the moon 11 times, new report finds

A new report published today is aiming to set the stage for a sustainable film industry, drafting a script to help deliver a film production industry is results in net zero emissions by 2050.

Compiled by engineering and design specialist Arup, the Screen New Deal report analyses the carbon footprint of film production to identify key areas for improvement. It finds that the average tentpole film - with a budget above $70m - generates 2,840 tonnes of CO2e, the equivalent of 11 one-way trips from the Earth to the moon. Emissions contributed by air travel alone on a production are equivalent to flying one way from London to New York 150 times, or 3.4 million car miles, the report reveals.

To tackle this massive footprint, the report outlines potential innovations across five areas: production materials, energy and water use, studio buildings and facilities, studio sites and locations, and production planning. It urges the industry to first begin accurately measuring its environmental impact. It then emphasises the importance of digital collaboration and end-of-life planning, alongside installing the right low-carbon infrastructure at studio sites to support sustainable production.

To produce the report, Arup analysed sustainability data from more than 19 productions filmed in the UK and the US in the last five years.

The Screen New Deal report is the second stage in a research project from the British Film Institute (BFI) in partnership with the Bafta-backed sustainability body albert. It builds on the body's previous report, Green Matters, published in February, which provided an overview of current practices in the industry.

"Our film and screen production industries are facing an undeniable period of change as we enter a world which is responding creatively and economically to harsh impacts of the pandemic," said Harriet Finney, director of external affairs for the BFI.

"The purpose of this report by Arup was to share innovation and knowledge and help kick-start a more sustainable production ecosystem. Arriving now - just as productions restart and introduce new ways of working on set and on location - there is an opportunity to consider how we create efficiencies in our approach to materials and resources and learn how innovation is working for other industries. This piece of work is not the solution to delivering greater environmental sustainability but it provides us a valuable route map for taking forward positive action."