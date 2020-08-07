'An opportunity to bring about a better future': Top economists call for the end of the carbon economy

Group of leading economists call on policymakers to hasten the close of the 'carbon economy'

More than 100 of the world's leading economists have urged policymakers to seize a "rare opportunity" to establish a greener, fairer economic system in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As much as the present moment painfully underscores the weaknesses of our economic system, it also gives us the rare opportunity to reimagine it," the academics wrote in an open letter this week. "As we seek to rebuild our world, we can and must end the carbon economy."

The group, which counts Jeffrey Sachs, Nobel Peace prize winner Joseph Sitglitz, Mariana Mazzicato, and Kate Raworth amongst its number, set out its case in a letter published in The Guardian that underscored how climate breakdown is disproportionately felt by low-income and marginalised communities.

Policymakers now have a chance to usher in an economic system that addresses these historic injustices, they argued, by taking steps to dismantle the fossil fuel industry as they reboot economies in the wake of the pandemic.

"As the undersigned experts in economics, we call on our policymakers to recognize the role that meaningful climate action has to play in rebuilding our world - to recognise that a healthy economy and society require a healthy planet," they said.

The experts argued that governments must actively phase out the fossil fuel industry by ending bailouts and subsidies to the sector in the wake of the pandemic, noting that a failure to do so will delay the clean energy transition crucial to reducing carbon emissions.

They also argued that banks and investors must divest from oil, gas, and coal companies and reinvest resources into sustainable ventures.

These drastic steps are necessary to deal with a fossil fuel industry that has proved itself incapable of meaningful action on climate, the economists argued. "It is naïve to imagine that we can simply nudge the fossil fuel industry - an industry that has lied about climate change for decades, actively opposed serious climate solutions and continues to plan for a fossil fuel-dependent future - into good behaviour," they said.

Finally, the academics stressed, a green recovery must eschew a return to "business as usual" and enshrine an economic system that addresses, instead of perpetuates, social inequalities.

The economists join a raft of other organisations, activists, and business alliances that have appealed to global policymakers to ensure that economic recovery efforts implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic do not lock in carbon-intensive solutions and instead work towards global climate ambitions. Calls for a green recovery have ranged from the UK's government; its climate advisors Committee on Climate Change; Greenpeace; the United Nations; and a coalition of more than 200 British corporates.

The intervention also comes in the same week as oil giant BP unveiled a major new strategy detailing how it intends to cut oil production and increase annual investment in clean technologies 10-fold over the next decade in a bid to put it on track to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.