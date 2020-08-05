Dropbox commits to combating climate impact of its data centres

Leading data transfer service promises to power its data centres using 100 per cent renewable power

Cloud storage service Dropbox announced a string of climate commitments aimed at countering the impact of its energy-hungry data centres yesterday, including pledges to source 100 per cent renewable energy and achieve carbon neutrality for business travel emissions by 2030.

The firm also said it plans to support organisations working to accelerate climate action and look at ways to "increase storage capacity and lower energy output, through new technology like SMR [small modular reactors]".

Dropbox's services are delivered through a global network of data centres. The backbone of the modern digital economy, data centres are critical for a host of low-carbon technologies and services. But they are also energy-intensive, accounting for more than one per cent of electricity consumption worldwide in 2018. Thesector's share of global energy use is expected to grow as new technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, smart grids, and distributed manufacturing systems, all increasedemand for computing power.

Some models suggest that, left unchecked, data centre energy usage could consume more than 10 per cent of the global electricity supply by 2030.

Responding to these concerns, the European Commission specifically targeted data centres in the latest update to its digital strategy, published earlier this year, stating that they "can and should become climate neutral by 2030".

Dropbox's raft of new commitments aim to set the firm on the path to meeting the 2030 goal. "As an organisation, we feel a tremendous responsibility to create a more sustainable future," said Bart Volkmer, chief legal officer at Dropbox and president of the Dropbox Foundation, "That's why we're committed to achieving carbon neutrality and purchasing 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030. We know that we are one small part of a larger solution and hope this inspires others to take steps in the right direction."