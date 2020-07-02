Centrica throws weight behind UK heat electrification drive amid hydrogen cost fears

British Gas owner says UK should target one million heat pumps by 2025 as it fears hydrogen domestic heating may be a decade away

British Gas owner Centrica has called for a national heat pump installation drive over the next decade in order to meet the UK's 2050 net zero target, arguing that a "proven technology [that is] available today" compares favourably with longer term and potentially costly plans to switch the gas network to green hydrogen.

The energy giant yesterday set out its top priorities for delivering net zero emissions by 2050, offering the stark assessment that the UK is "not on course to meet our fourth carbon budget commitments to decarbonise homes and transport emissions". As such it called for a raft of new green policy interventions that could help accelerate decarbonisation efforts and boost the economy as it seeks to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

In a briefing note, Centrica called for the UK to set a goal to install one million heat pumps and hybrid electric-gas heat pumps by 2025, backed by a scrappage scheme for oil boilers, which it described as the "most polluting heating systems".

It also called for the Future Homes Standard - which is expected to ensure all new homes are fossil fuel free from 2025 - to be brought forward to next year, and argued that there should be an increase in support for green heating schemes and closer links between energy efficiency schemes and low carbon heating policies.

The government this week extended a deadline under the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme that will give households and businesses more time to install green heat systems under the subsidy scheme. But many within the industry have warned the government's current support mechanisms with the sector remain badly underpowered when compared to the UK's decarbonisation goals.

Centrica's new paper argued the government's promised £9.2bn investment in energy efficiency over the coming parliament should support a wide range of green home upgrades to being them up to EPC band C, including making households "heat pump ready where appropriate".

Backing low carbon heating - such as heat pumps - as well as energy efficiency efforts would be a "no-regret intervention" for customers, while also delivering cost savings, driving momentum into the nascent low carbon heating market, and providing new job opportunities, the firm argued.

The company also waded into the debate over whether the UK should seek to decarbonise heating systems through the widespread use of heat pumps and other technologies or through a shift to hydrogen as the main source of gas for households. Centrica argued that ploughing money into transforming the UK's gas grid to run on green hydrogen in order to provide low carbon heating "is likely more than 10 years away, with the costs to customers as yet unknown".

It marks a significant intervention from the energy firm, which as the parent company of British Gas, is arguably seen as having a strong interest in maintaining the existing gas network in the UK.

Decarbonising the UK's heating systems remains a major challenge for delivering net zero, and the Energy Networks Association (ENA) recently set out a £900m plan with a major focus on transforming existing fossil fuel gas infrastructure to enable the wider use of hydrogen and biomethane to heat homes and businesses.

But Centrica argued the short term focus, particularly in the wake of the economic disruption wrought by Covid-19, should be on installing heat pumps to provide low carbon domestic heating backed by efforts to bring the UK's 19 million fuel poor homes up to scratch on energy efficiency over the coming decade.

"We must drive momentum into the low carbon heating market to deliver cost savings and provide job opportunities," the firm's policy briefing states. "We need to demonstrate that heat pumps can be both cheaper and greener for customers, with the right support and in the right homes."

"Heat pumps are a proven technology, and available today - progress must be made," it continues. "Our British Gas business has the customer knowledge and relationships, engineering workforce, training facilities, and know-how to get heat pumps right for customers. We are already progressing plans to trial hybrid heat pumps with our customers."

Centrica also called for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to be phased out by 2030, bringing forward the UK's current target of 2035 in a move that should be backed by continued funding to support the rollout of much needed EV charging infrastructure over the next decade.

Moreover, it urged the UK government to come publish its long awaited Energy White Paper, which it said should prioritise grid flexibility, arguing EVs, heat electrification, and renewable generation "all require system flexibility if they are to operate at least cost for customers".

The briefing comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares to unveil what is hoped will be a stimulus package with a strong focus on supporting the growth of the green economy next week, following Boris Johnson's speech on Tuesday promising £5bn of support for the economy, including funding for a 'Jet Zero Council', tree planting, and direct air carbon capture technology.

The Prime Minister also revealed that the Energy White Paper and National Infrastructure Strategy would both be published in the autumn, sparking criticism from green groups who have argued the government now needs to urgently fast track a host of properly funded climate policy interventions to help drive a 'green recovery'.

Centrica's briefing paper joins a stack of reports and proposals in recent weeks calling on governments around the world to prioritise climate action in their economic stimulus packages as a means of driving an effective and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Just today two new studies highlighted how green policy measures and programmes could create millions of jobs in the UK, while yesterday Gita Gopinath, economic counsellor at the International Monetary Fund, urged MPs to "do public investment that also addresses the need for a greener planet, and at the same time [deliver] a jobs-rich recovery".