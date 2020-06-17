Triumph Motorcycles revs up its first e-bike

Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer enters e-mobility market with launch of new Trekker GT

Triumph Motorcycles has launched its first electric bike, further underlining growing interest in the fast expanding e-bike market.

The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer this week unveiled the Trekker GT e-bike, which boasts a 504Wh battery that delivers a range of roughly 150km per charge.

The firm said the bike, which is currently listed at £2,950, will be made available immediately in the UK, US, and across Europe, with the exception of Germany and Austria.

The bike has a minimalist design and comes with LED lighting fixtures, a pannier rack, mudguards, and a lock.

The company said today's product launch sees Triumph, the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the UK, return to its roots. The firm started in Coventry as a bicycle manufacturer in 1884 and did not produce its first motorcycle until 1902.

The firm builds roughly 65,000 bikes annually, boasts more than 600 dealerships worldwide and is widely regarded as one of the world's leading motorcycle brands.

However, the industry is increasingly investigating how to switch to electric models, with conventional motorbikes set to be targeted by the same regulatory and consumer pressures that are driving the shift towards electric cars.

Meanwhile, demand for e-bikes is growing rapidly and analysts are predicting the market could receive a further boost as coronavirus measures encourage more people to avoid public transport and cycle where possible.

As lockdown lifts, many academics and planners have urged policymakers in the UK to emulate other European countries and embrace e-bikes and e-scooters as a low-carbon form of mass-transport for the socially-distanced era.

Research last month from the University of Leeds' Centre for Research into Energy Demand Solutions revealed that e-bikes could cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50 per cent in the UK if they were widely used to replace car travel.

E-scooters, which are seen as more inclusive than e-bikes because they do not require pedalling, are technically illegal in the UK. However, the government eased these restrictions in May when it announced e-scooters would be trialled in four English regions this summer to encourage commuters to stay off public transport during the pandemic.

Triumph is not the first major automotive company to dip into the booming e-mobility market. Ducati, BMW, and Harley Davison have introduced battery-powered ranges, while American motor giant Ford recently aquired San Francisco e-scooter startup Spin.