Reports: Tesla considering Bristol site for UK gigafactory

The Times reports Elon Musk made a recent flying visit to the UK to inspect a potential site for a major new factory near Bristol

The UK government's plans to deliver a massive 'gigafactory' battery plant may have taken a step forward last week, after reports suggested Tesla is actively considering building a major new facility at a site near Bristol.

The Times reported at the weekend that last week Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a flying visit to the UK in his private jet to undertake a short inspection of a potential site for a UK factory.

Musk has previously considered the UK as a base for new manufacturing capacity, but last year opted to locate its first European gigafactory near Berlin, with reports suggesting Brexit-related concerns had shaped the decision.

But the UK government has reportedly not given up on attracting Tesla and other electric vehicle manufacturers to the UK and according to Property Week the Department for International Trade has been approaching Local Enterprise Partnerships in Britain, requesting information on potential 'gigafactory' sites with over 130 acres of space.

The Times reported that after tweeting on June 2nd that he would be "off Twitter for a while", Musk flew to Luton Airport. He is then thought to have taken a helicopter to a location near Bristol known as the Gravity site which used to house a BAE factory.

The timing of the trip meant Musk avoided today's introduction of new coronavirus quarantine rules for anyone flying into the UK.

In its manifesto last year the government signalled its support for building new gigafactories in the UK, alongside pledges to rapidly expand the UK's electric vehicle charging network.

The latest reports on Tesla's interest in the UK come amidst news the government is preparing plans for a major green recovery stimulus package, which is expected to include increased investment in EV supply chain capacity, charging infrastructure, and higher grants for people purchasing zero emission models.