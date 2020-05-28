Study: Electric vehicle drivers facing charging 'postcode lottery'

New analysis of Zap-Map data shows how in some regions there are more than 1,000 EVs for every on-street charger

The government's efforts to boost the availability of on-street electric vehicle (EV) charge points have a long way to go, according to a new analysis that reveals how on average there are 55 plug-in cars for every on-street charger in the UK.

Moreover, EV drivers are subject to a "postcode" lottery where some regions are relatively well served by on-street charge points, but others boast over 1,000 cars for each public charge point.

That is the conclusion of a new analysis undertaken by domestic charge point specialist Andersen, which has assessed charge point data from the online Zap-Map service alongside EV registration data.

It found that nationally there are currently 4,453 on-street charging points, which have to serve an average of 55 cars. However, there are significant regional variations with the average number of cars per charge point reaching 1,448 in the South West and 1,009 in Yorkshire and the Humber, compared to 10 EVs per on-street charge point in London.

On-street chargers currently make up a quarter of the total UK charging network, but are widely seen as integral part of efforts to drive up-take of plug-in vehicles.

Around a third of households do not have access to off-street parking, rising to around 60 per cent in some large cities. As such experts fear a lack of access to on-street chargers on residential streets could seriously hamper the adoption of EVs, as drivers are forced to travel to car parks or retail sites to charge up.

The government has moved to tackle the problem, recently assigning a further £10m to help fund an additional 7,200 on-street charge points by 2021. But some observers fear that with EV demand rising and some local authorities lagging behind others in their roll out of charge points, motorists are likely to face a 'postcode lottery' for years to come.

"Electric vehicles are the future of motoring in this country and market share has trebled in the last year with even greater growth forecast over the next 12 months," said Jerome Faissat, commercial director at Andersen. "Even with the pledged government funding, there is still a huge shortfall in the infrastructure required to serve those who have made the switch so far and is holding others back from making the change."

He added that the problem is amplified by "a discrepancy in Local Government funding for publicly accessible charging stations that is creating a two-tier system in which those living in large properties or illustrious postcodes are better able to benefit from the significant fuel savings and environmental benefits afforded by electric vehicles".

The analysis highlights how even in regions that are well served by chargers this 'postcode lottery' is evident. For example, the capital accounts for 78 per cent of all on-street chargers with an average of just 10 cars per on-street charger, but while Wandsworth, Westminster, and Kensington & Chelsea boroughs are best served some areas are seeing demand outstrip infrastructure. The East London Borough of Redbridge has 237 registered cars per charger.

"Andersen's ethos is that vehicle charging should be an easy and smart process," said Faissat. "We want to democratise EV charging and are calling on local authorities to ramp up public infrastructure for those who might not have access to a driveway and are unable to join those who enjoy home charging. Our message is clear: If you further accelerate public infrastructure, we can help encourage take up of electric vehicles and make our communities cleaner and safer."