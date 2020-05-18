'World first': SGN launches bid for 300 green hydrogen homes project in Fife

Cooking and heating could be powered by hydrogen produced from offshore wind as part of gas network firm's H100 project

Around 300 homes in Scotland could soon have their heating and cooking powered by green hydrogen produced from renewable electricity under proposals for "the world's first green hydrogen-to-homes network" unveiled today by SGN.

The gas distribution network firm is seeking approval from energy regulator Ofgem to fit an initial 300 homes with hydrogen infrastructure in Levenmouth, Fife, with construction earmarked to begin in late 2020 or early 2021, before estimated completion "within two to three years".

Dubbed H100 Fife, the project has passed the initial screening submission process for Ofgem's annual Network Innovation Competition, and SDG said was now preparing to submit its full bid for funding this summer.

If the bid is successful, SGN - which manages the gas network for 5.9 million homes and businesses across Scotland and the South of England - said it would have the green light to build a 100 per cent zero carbon hydrogen network, with the H2 gas produced via electrolysis powered by an offshore wind turbine.

H100's proposed hydrogen production, storage and distribution network would run alongside the current fossil fuel gas grid system, which the firm said would demonstrate "every aspect of a hydrogen-to-homes, end-to-end system to support plans for large scale rollout in future".

Angus McIntosh, director of energy futures at SGN, said the project would provide critical evidence to support the development of a potential zero carbon energy source that could help inform the UK's long term climate policy.

"Hydrogen is an exciting energy vector that at scale could provide similar levels of safe, secure, reliable and affordable energy to what we enjoy now, with minimal disruption for customers," he said. "The project will provide key national evidence for hydrogen's role in the UK's energy transition and critical insight into the customer value proposition of hydrogen for heat."

SGN said it was confident the project could be delivered to its proposed schedule even despite the challenges of the coronavirus crisis, with a fully operational hydrogen network for the 300 homes set to run for an initial five years from 2022/2023.

The UK gas grid faces a major challenge to decarbonise in line with the UK's 2050 net zero target - and 2045 in Scotland - and zero carbon hydrogen is seen by some as a potential replacement to natural gas, although domestic production remains expensive and supporting infrastructure nascent. Alternative solutions include running homes entirely on electricity and fitting homes with electric cookers and ground-source heat pumps - an approach that advocates maintain would leave green hydrogen free to help decarbonise transport and other industrial processes, but which would still require a major rollout and retrofit programme.

The debate over whether green hydrogen, heat pumps, or a mixture of the two offers the best route for decarbonising heating is set to run and run, with pros and cons offered by both technology approaches.

However, the latest news comes as part of a wave of encouraging developments for the fledgling hydrogen sector. For example, on Saturday it emerged that green energy company Ryse has submitted a planning application to build what it claims would be the "the UK's biggest electrolyser" at Herne Bay in Kent in order to supply hydrogen-powered buses in London, according to The Times.

The proposed facility would be capable of producing up to 10 tonnes of hydrogen per day using excess electricity from wind farms in the English Channel, with Ryse also drawing up plans for at least four further electrolysers in Aberdeen, Northern Ireland, Runcorn and South Wales.

Jo Bamford, chairman of Ryse, is also the owner of NI-based bus company Wrightbus, which is currently looking to manufacture up to 3,000 zero emission hydrogen buses over the next four years.

The news came as standards body BSI on Friday launched the first hydrogen-fired gas appliances guide designed to help bring zero carbon heating and cooking appliances to homes and commercial buildings, setting out key requirements for safety, functionality, and servicing.

The PAS 4444 hydrogen fired gas standard guide covers both purposed-built hydrogen appliances as well as natural gas conversions, and has been developed through the government's Hy4Heat Innovation Programme.

"PAS 4444 is an important milestone in the Hy4Heat programme and provides great clarity to the industry when working to develop, test and certify appliances for use with hydrogen gas," said Hy4Heat programme manager, Heidi Genoni. "Appliance developers, as part of the programme, will shortly be delivering prototype boilers cookers and fires, similar to today's natural gas ones, that we aim to exhibit and demonstrate later in the year."

Meanwhile, the All Party Parliamentary Group on hydrogen has announced an inquiry into how the UK's emerging hydrogen sector can support economic recovery to the impending recessions sparked by the coronavirus crisis.

Chair of the APPG on hydrogen, Jacob Young MP, said he was keen to hear from leading businesses, trade associations, energy producers, and regulators as part of the inquiry.

"I believe hydrogen has a key role in shaping our future economy to meet our net zero targets and support the creation of high skilled jobs," he said. "It's crucial we understand how low carbon, emerging sectors like hydrogen energy can develop the economy as we emerge from this crisis."