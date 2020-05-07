Farms of the future: McKinsey outlines measures to curb farming emissions

Agriculture faces a more challenging ride to net-zero than other sectors, warn the analysts, due to the sector being enormous in scale yet highly decentralised.

Zero emissions equipment, selective livestock breeding, and introducing sulphates into rice cultivation could play significant roles in helping the world meet its climate goals, according to a new report from McKinsey that looks at how global farming practices could be enhanced to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In a report published yesterday, the influential business consultancy set out more than two dozen ways that farming practices could be changed or adjusted in order to significantly reduce the sector's environmental footprint. It claims that the various measures - which touch on energy, crops, animal protein, and rice cultivation - could cumulatively help the sector cut its greenhouse gas output by 4.6 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (GtCO2e) by mid-century.

Swift action is required to revolutionise farming practices, McKinsey warns, given greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture are currently expected to grow by as much as 20 per cent by mid-century to a huge 23.4 GtCO2e. The sector is already responsible for one-fifth of all greenhouse gas emissions and nearly half of all methane emissions. Experts fear farming's overall impact and share of global emissions will only grow as demand for food in general and livestock-based products in particular increases and other sectors decarbonise.

"Throughout history, agriculture has risen to humanity's greatest challenges," said McKinsey partner Joshua Katz. "Today, the sector faces perhaps its biggest one yet: to reduce its emissions while feeding a growing global population with enhanced nutritional needs. It's a challenge the sector absolutely can meet - and this report shows how - but it will require concerted efforts from companies, policymakers, farmers and innovators alike."

The report notes that agriculture's pathway to net zero risks being "more challenging" than other sectors, given the sector is highly decentralised and employs roughly one quarter of the world's population, or two billion people. Furthermore, it argues, the agriculture sector must contend with a complex matrix of climate-related goals, ranging from biodiversity, nutritional need, food security, and the livelihood of farmers and farming communities, without having access to commercially viable emissions reduction technologies.

But with the right policy and investment environment, there are measures that could significantly reduce on-farm emissions, McKinsey contends.

The transition to zero emissions farm machinery, such as battery-electric powered harvesters, tractors and dyers, could stop some 537MtCO2e entering the atmosphere by mid-century while also saving farmers money, it calculates.

The report argues that zero-emissions farming equipment could be economically viable by the end of the decade; but policies are required to accelerate research and development, as well as adoption. However, the report also warns that EV farm equipment's market penetration currently is trailling consumer vehicles and despite some pilots, "no notable commercial launches" have occurred to date.

Methane emissions produced by ruminant livestock and from rice production can be cut through the intentional breeding of ruminant livestock for methane efficiency and introducing sulphate-containing fertilisers and amendments in rice production, the report notes, saving 506MtCO2e and 449MtCO2e respectively. Meanwhile, improving the health of farm animals would cut a further 422MtCO2e of emissions, by allowing farmers to meet protein demand with fewer, healthier animals.

Expanding the use of animal feed additives, anaerobic manure digestion and feed-grain processing, improving rice paddy management and optimising animal feed mix, are also all singled out in the report as farming practices that could help steer the world towards net zero emissions.

McKinsey noted that despite many measures in its zero-carbon shortlist being cost-neutral or cost-saving for farmers, "simple yet monumental challenges" still prevent their wide-scale adoption. Farmers are bound by capital constraints, limited access technology, and an adherence to traditional local practices, and all of these factors are especially prevalent among smallholdings, which account for three out of four farms worldwide. "Ensuring proper support for smallholders is therefore essential to bring agriculture in line with the 1.5C pathway," the report notes.

The proposed changes to farming practices would not be enough on their own to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5C target, the report warns, and must occur alongside number of other transformations with even larger carbon emissions potential. Better management of forests and carbon sinks can generate a further 5.3GtCO2e of savings, the report explains, while shifting diets away from ruminant protein and reducing food waste can save a vast 8.6GtCO2e.

The report, titled Agriculture and climate change: Reducing emissions through improved farming practice, draws on more than a decade of McKinsey analysis of greenhouse gas abatement, the authors said, and follows one week after the consultants published a cross-sector study of the different pathways the global economy could take to net zero.