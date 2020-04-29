Defra: Key environmental workers to be offered coronavirus testing

Employees in the energy, transport, food and drink, waste, and water industries to join list of workers eligible for priority testing

The government has today confirmed that its expanded coronavirus testing regime is now accessible to key workers in a number of key environmental industries, including employees across the energy, food and drink, water, and waste sectors and members of their households.

Defra announced this morning that "substantially increased" testing capacity meant the government has now extended testing to anyone in England with symptoms of coronavirus who has to leave home to go to work, and all symptomatic members of the public aged 65 and over.

The move follows weeks of fierce criticism over the level of testing in the UK, which has lagged behind that of several other European countries.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock previously said the government was aiming to deliver 100,000 tests a day from tomorrow. But the government faced further criticism when Ministers later indicated the goal was to ensure capacity for 100,000 tests a day.

The government is now seeking to rapidly increase levels of testing, with advisors warning that a comprehensive testing regime is essential if the UK is to start to ease its lockdown conditions.

As such, workers in those industries classified as essential are now being offered the chance to join NHS staff in being able to get tests undertaken if they show coronavirus symptoms.

Defra said those eligible include employees in the food industry, including those working in production, processing, distribution, sale, and delivery; the water industry, including sewerage; the waste disposal and recycling sector; and the provision of veterinary medicines.

Other eligible sectors with an environmental remit include key workers in the energy industry, public transport, and public health and environmental services.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government "recognises the vital role our key workers play in supporting our nation at this challenging time, and has already introduced a series of measures to support those working in the food and drink, waste, water and veterinary medicines sectors".

"Testing is now open to all employees in these critical industries and to members of their households who are showing symptoms," he added. "This means those who do not test positive are able to return to work as quickly as possible."

Those eligible can book tests through a new online system and then either travel to one of more than 42 drive-through testing centres across the country or receive a home testing kit. Test results from the drive-through sites are intended to be sent out by text within 48 hours, while the home delivery kits should deliver results within 72 hours of collection.