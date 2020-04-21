John Lewis launches sustainable fashion collection with Mother of Pearl

The collaboration bypasses the typical rhythms of the fashion industry to instead launch on Earth Day.

John Lewis is set to launch a fashion collection this Wednesday that it has dubbed the "most sustainable womenswear offering" it has ever created.

The collection, timed to launch on Earth Day, is a collaboration with classic British womenswear brand Mother of Pearl. All items in the collection are made from biodegradable cotton and Tencel fibres, a patented material made from renewable wood pulp that is known for its silky feel and strong environmentally-friendly credentials.

Mother of Pearl creative director Amy Powney said in a statement that she was proud to have launched a sustainably-produced collection nationwide. "Making beautiful pieces for the high street with the most sustainable fabrics and production is not an easy task, but working with the John Lewis & Partners team has made this a reality," she said.

"I truly believe collaboration and joining forces is key to making long-lasting change, John Lewis is a company committed to sustainability, making them a perfect partner for Mother of Pearl's first high-street collection," she added.

Jo Bennett, head of buying at John Lewis, noted that the two brands held "similar values and ideals". "Every piece in the collection is designed to be loved and cherished - they really are forever pieces," she added.

With all 50 John Lewis retail outlets shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak, the clothes - which range in price from £59 to £179 - will be available to purchase online.

Tencel, the branded version of a fibre called lyocell, is produced and processed at a biorefinery with a 'closed-loop system' where water and solvents are recovered and continually reused with minimal waste. The process, which won an EU environment technology award in 2000, is popular among higher-end retailers and features in collections from Guess and Patagonia.

The collaboration will further advance John Lewis' sustainability drive, which saw the company pilot a raft of waste-reduction measures at its Oxford Street store late last year.