'Fearful for the future': Environmental charities urge government to beef-up £750m aid package

The Wildlife Trusts and Green Alliance among groups warning aid package not enough to protect the struggling sector amid urgent climate and environmental crises

UK environmental groups have warned the £750m aid package for charities unveiled by the Treasury on Wednesday is a far cry from what is needed in the wake of the current coronavirus crisis, and therefore risks damaging the UK's environmental and climate change agenda.

While hailing the funding as a welcome start, a coalition of conservation groups issued a bleak statement yesterday calling on the government to urgently funnel more emergency aid into the struggling third-sector, pointing out that they expect to lose more than half of their revenues over the coming year due to site closures, cancelled fundraising efforts and a dearth of for-profit work.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said the aid announcement "only skims the surface" of support required for nature and conservation groups to move ahead with work critical to the government delivering on its environmental goals. "Our work is integral to government achieving their ambition of leaving the environment in a better state for the next generation - work that is crucial if we are to make any headway in our fight back against the climate and ecological crisis we face," he said.

Bennett joined leaders from the Marine Conservation Society, the RSPCA, Butterfly Conservation said the Wildfowl and Wetland Trusts to press the government for more generous and expansive aid measures for the third sector, including a ‘resilience and recovery fund' to help groups rebuild after the outbreak passes in a climate where membership figures, donations and funding opportunities will have shrivelled.

"People's health and wellbeing is paramount, so it is essential that we address the coronavirus crisis, but we mustn't at the same time forget the very serious risks posed by the collapse of our natural world," added Bennett. "Otherwise, as a society, we'll just find ourselves lurching from one crisis to the next."

The government's aid package sets £360m aside for frontline charities providing support to vulnerable people during the crisis, and £360m to small-to medium-sized charities "making a big difference during the outbreak" in local communities. The Treasury said it would also match any public donations to charities raised in a forthcoming BBC-broadcast fundraising event called 'The Big Night In'.

Announcing the charity aid package yesterday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said charities had "a crucial role in the national fight against coronavirus" and that it was therefore "right we do everything we can to help the sector during this difficult time".

The £750m package, he argued, would "ensure our key charities can continue to deliver the services that millions of people up and down the country rely on".

But the current crisis is set to hit the third sector hard, including the 13 green groups making up Greener UK which have been instrumental in holding the government to account on its post-Brexit plans for the environment, repeatedly calling for strong environmental protections, targets and enforcement measures to be laid out in key pieces of legislation currently making their way through Parliament - including the flagship Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries Bills.

Greener UK chair and executive director of Green Alliance, Shaun Spiers, argued while it was right that frontline charities were first in line for funding, conservation charities were also working against the clock to address the pressing climate and environmental crises.

The shutdown will badly hit practical projects to restore nature & address climate change - £millions have been lost. Environmental charities have an important part to play in helping the nation recover from all this, but they need support. 2/2 — Shaun Spiers (@ShaunSpiers1) April 8, 2020

Environmental charities' fears have also been echoed across much of the third sector. Indeed, the government's proposed £750m is far below the £4.3bn sector-wide funding shortfall estimated by the third sector body the National Council for Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) for the just the 12 weeks stretching from March into June

NCVO chief executive Karl Wilding noted yesterday that while the government's aid announcement was "an important first step" it would "not be enough to prevent good charities around the country from closing their doors".

Others have pointed out that the government's job retention scheme - which allows staff to be furloughed while receiving up to 80 per cent of their wages - is of little help for charities that need to maintain or ramp up services during the outbreak.

David Ainsworth, trustee of Getting on Board foundation, which matches charity boards with volunteers, noted on Twitter on Thursday that charities currently face "an invidious choice. Send your staff home, help no one, and stay in business, or carry on working, get no support, and go under".