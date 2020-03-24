Data reveals Environment Agency has beefed up business investigations

Top law firm highlights how overall number of investigations into businesses suspected of environmental infractions has increased 12 per cent since 2018

The number of investigations into businesses launched by the Environment Agency increased by 12 per cent from 5,518 in 2018 to 6,164 in 2019, according to a new analysis from City law firm RPC.

The analysis, released this week, shows that the watchdog's planned crackdown on businesses breaching water, waste management, and agricultural rules has been intensifying, with RCP noting that there had been a "significant step up activity in the lead-up to the UK's exit from the EU, amid fears that environmental standards could slip following Brexit".

Much of the agency's focus has been on the water industry, which saw investigations reach a record high of 1,807 in 2019, up sharply from 1,638 the previous year.

However, enforcement action is also stepping up in other areas with the government recently announcing the creation of a new task force, the Joint Unit for Waste Crime (JUWC), which sees environmental regulators work with HMRC and the National Crime Agency to crack down on waste crimes.

Steven Aitken, a senior associate at RCP, said the new data highlighted the legal risk firms face if they fail to ensure their operations are compliant with environmental rules.

"In the wake of this rise in investigations by the Environment Agency, businesses will need to ensure that they avoid falling foul of environmental laws in their operating practices, otherwise they may be subject to prosecution and liable to pay high fines," he said.