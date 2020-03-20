Penso Power to expand 'Europe's largest battery storage scheme'

Company secures planning permission for 50MW extension to 100MW energy storage project, following off-take agreement with Shell

One of the Europe's largest energy storage projects is set to get bigger still, after Penso Power announced it has land rights, planning permission, and a grid connection offer to add a further 50MW to its 100MW Minety project.

The Minety project in Wiltshire is already described as the largest battery storage scheme in Europe, with the facility slated to come online this autumn.

The additional 50MW capacity is now set to be built on adjacent land, and is scheduled to enter operation in 2021.

The project has been enabled by commercial agreements with Shell Energy Europe and the energy tech company Limejump, a subsidiary of Shell.

Penso Power confirmed Shell has signed a major offtake agreement on the original 100MW project, whilst the batteries will be optimised and dispatched by demand response specialist Limejump.

Penso Power added that it is currently in discussions with potential offtakers regarding similar arrangements for the 50MW project extension.

"Minety is a landmark project for UK battery storage," said Penso Power's CEO Richard Thwaites. "Its sheer size marks it as the most significant battery storage development in Europe so far, dwarfing other battery developments in scale and ambition. It shows that storage will play a more substantial role in the UK energy market as we continue our path towards Net Zero. Energy storage facilitates a greener electricity system helping balance the intermittency of renewable generation."

He added that the company's focus on large projects means it can "achieve scale benefits on both procurement and deployment costs, while the offtake structure helps us provide superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors".