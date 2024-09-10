Why businesses should be worried about a lack of access to nature in schools

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Credit: WWF
Image:

Credit: WWF

WWF report reveals how three quarters of schools are struggling to provide pupils with regular access to nature

The kids are back to school, and for many of them it could mean their interactions with nature are about to be greatly diminished. The resulting implications for children's educational attainment and well-being,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Grid operators secure green R&D funding boost

FCA to allow 'temporary flexibility' on new Sustainability Disclosure Requirement rules

Most read
01

Study: 2050 corporate climate goals lack teeth, despite rise in science-based targets

10 September 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Chronic underinvestment': Government urged to tackle major shortfall in planning officers

10 September 2024 • 6 min read
03

Government proposes new carbon capture transport and storage licences

09 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: Farmers braced for 'historically poor harvest' following extreme wet winter weather

10 September 2024 • 5 min read
05

Ministry of Defence completes green hydrogen power trials

10 September 2024 • 2 min read

More on Skills

'Key plank of trust': Industry calls for new mandatory accreditation of heat pump installers
Skills

'Key plank of trust': Industry calls for new mandatory accreditation of heat pump installers

Leading industry groups, charities, and think tanks unite to call on government to introduce mandatory standards for heat pump installers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 September 2024 • 6 min read
Aira cuts ribbon on heat pump training academy in London
Skills

Aira cuts ribbon on heat pump training academy in London

The London hub is part of the Swedish clean tech firm's £300m investment in the UK, where it is aiming to create 8,000 new jobs over the next decade

Amber Rolt
clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
Young energy professionals can shape the future of energy
Skills

Young energy professionals can shape the future of energy

Early career energy professionals can help tackle the net zero skills shortage by providing insight into how to make 'green' jobs sustainable, fulfilling and rewarding, writes YEP Forum's Yumann Siddiq

Yumann Siddiq, Young Energy Professionals Forum
clock 26 July 2024 • 5 min read